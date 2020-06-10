Comscore : Celebrates Achieving 1,000 Local Television Station Clients

RESTON, Va., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has just reached a landmark milestone of having 1,000 local television station clients for its local television measurement currency and its advanced demographics. This notable achievement was reached in the same year that Comscore celebrates ten years of providing massive scale local television measurement to the industry for more reliable planning and evaluating.

Since their launch in 2010, Comscore's local television measurement solutions have transformed the industry and given both stations, MVPDs, agencies and advertisers a massive dataset to use to make trusted business decisions. Comscore is a local measurement provider to the largest TV station groups and MVPDs. With an average growth of 100 new station clients per year since its inception over a decade ago, Comscore's local television measurement solutions continue to grow and expand with all stakeholders in local and national media.

"This is a monumental moment for Comscore and our customers," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "Reaching this milestone is a testament of how our customers are looking for advanced ways to better service their clients and improve their profitability using Comscore's services."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, MVPDs, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences in order to maximize revenue.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

