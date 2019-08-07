Comscore : Continues to Gain Momentum and Market Share in Local Markets, Signaling Broader Shift in TV Measurement

RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than ever, advertising industry stakeholders are seeking sophisticated measurement tools that enable them to understand and reach today's modern consumer, particularly at the local level. That's why Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited as the industry increasingly values Comscore's granular local-market measurement approach.

For more than a decade, Comscore has been a trusted source for local television measurement, currently delivering viewing metrics from return path devices across 30 million households in all 210 local TV markets. The desire for metrics that reflect pure local broadcast viewing – no influence from other markets – matter to local clients, and that need has been reflected in new agency clients signed to date in 2019 with Comscore more than doubling that number year-over-year. Moreover, a significant majority (71 percent) of Comscore's local agency partners are now using Comscore data exclusively, and Comscore has seen a 90 percent renewal rate among existing clients at the local market level.

Reinforcing this desire for true local-market measurement and advanced demographics, station groups are aligning with Comscore as their currency, including the recently-announced partnership with Block Communications across their full station group, joining Gray Television and Nexstar's announcements in early 2019.

"For over 5 years now, Comscore's Advanced Audience data has been our sole media currency for the planning, placement and post-campaign analysis for all of our clients," said Bob Wills, CEO and Media Director, The PM Group. "As the largest agency in San Antonio & South Texas, our client roster is better served by the stable & superior data that Comscore provides us. Data, in my opinion, that is light years ahead of the other media data providers we used to utilize."

"We're excited that local partners across the country are turning to Comscore to find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues," said Steve Walsh, executive vice president of local markets at Comscore. "Comscore's embrace of advanced audiences allows the industry to transcend traditional metrics and gain a fuller understanding of today's consumer, ultimately enabling our clients to transact on their behaviors, interests and lifestyles."

