Comscore : Finds Consumers Embracing Live Broadcast & Cable Television Programming During Coronavirus Pandemic

RESTON, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, finds that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans see television as a vital resource. An analysis of preliminary live viewing data from Comscore's footprint of more than 60 million TVs nationwide uncovered several key trends to watch:

Viewing of cable news networks increased 73 percent vs. the same week in 2019 (comparing March 16-20 to the same week in 2019). "Daytime" and "Early Fringe" ( 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. ) viewing is driving this increase, with 102 percent and nearly 82 percent increases vs. the same week in 2019, respectively.

Financial news networks saw a significant viewing bump. Looking at two of the highest rated financial news networks in aggregate, we see huge increases across dayparts. Specifically, "Early Fringe" had nearly 160 percent increase vs. the same week in 2019 and "Daytime" had a nearly 140 percent increase.

Viewing of the big four broadcast networks has increased nearly 19 percent vs. the same week in 2019 (includes ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox). Once again, "Daytime" and "Early Fringe" viewing are driving this trend with 31 percent and 35 percent increases vs. the same week in 2019, respectively.

Daytime viewing of children's programming networks has increased nearly 31 percent.

"Our information shows that in these uncertain times, Americans are relying heavily on television for both news and entertainment," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "Advertisers who are seeking to fine-tune their media plans amid the ongoing shifts in consumer behavior should take advantage of the highly-engaged audiences across the TV spectrum."

As consumption shifts, Comscore will continue to monitor TV viewing trends and will provide frequent updates on our Coronavirus insights hub. To find out how you can leverage Comscore TV measurement to understand shifting consumption, contact us today.

