Comscore : Finds Video on Demand Transactions Peaked in April 2020

07/02/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, shows a continued year-over-year (YOY) increase in video on demand (VOD) transactions as millions of Americans seek entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, overall consumption for May 2020 declined compared to the previous month, suggesting that consumption may be gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Looking at YOY change by key genres, several VOD categories have seen transformative increases during the pandemic. Sports and Fitness categories in particular, saw staggering 232 percent and 486 percent increases, respectively, in transactions through April 2020. Breaking from the general pattern of the April 2020 peak, the Sports category continued its rapid growth and registered a threefold increase in the month of May 2020, where transactions in May 2020 were 925 percent higher than sports transactions in May 2019. This underscores just how much Americans have missed live sports and fitness content during the peak months of April and May 2020.

Further insights from this new VOD research and about overall media consumption during the pandemic can be found at our Coronavirus Insights Hub. To learn more about how Comscore can provide you with custom insights, contact us today.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-finds-video-on-demand-transactions-peaked-in-april-2020-301087769.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2020
