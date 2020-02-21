Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ComScore, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comscore : Inks Renewal Deal with BuzzFeed to Provide Expanded Video and YouTube Measurement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:01am EST

RESTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has signed a renewal agreement to provide BuzzFeed with digital audience measurement. This one-year deal provides BuzzFeed with continued and expanded access to Comscore's Media Ratings solution, including video and YouTube measurement tracking.

"Having granular insights into audience behavior is table stakes today in order for brands to be able to achieve their business outcomes," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We are excited to renew and continue our relationship with BuzzFeed."

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of Digital Media Ratings offerings, which includes Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-inks-renewal-deal-with-buzzfeed-to-provide-expanded-video-and-youtube-measurement-301008875.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
07:01aCOMSCORE : Inks Renewal Deal with BuzzFeed to Provide Expanded Video and YouTube..
PR
02/20COMSCORE : Announces Multi-Year Renewal with CBS Television Stations
PR
02/14COMSCORE : 's Monthly New Vehicle Demand Index Finds Toyota RAV4 Remains Most Sh..
PR
02/11COMSCORE : and TargetSmart Partner to Deliver Enhanced Political Segmentation fo..
PR
02/10COMSCORE : Ovation TV signs with Comscore for its OnDemand Essentials Measuremen..
PR
02/09COMSCORE : 'Birds of Prey' flies low on Oscars weekend with tepid debut
AQ
02/06COMSCORE : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
02/04COMSCORE : Announces New Partnership with KRGV-TV
PR
02/03COMSCORE : and REVOLT Media and TV Announce a Multi-Year Renewal for its Partner..
PR
02/02COMSCORE : 'Bad Boys' tops box office for third straight week
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group