Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ComScore, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comscore : Sees Continued Shifts in Online Retail Interest During Coronavirus Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest insights from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, show that while certain retail categories saw significant decreases in visitation and consumer spending, overall spending and visitation to online retail increased across desktop and mobile in March 2020 compared to March 2019.

As shelter-in-place orders remain in effect across many U.S. states, the Events & Tickets category continues to struggle, seeing weekly visitation at levels 75 percent below February 2020. Meanwhile visits to domains in the Home Furnishings category were up more than 90 percent during the week of April 27, 2020 versus the week of February 3, 2020, likely due to people investing in home improvements while staying home.

Looking at individual domains, prior to the peak of the pandemic outbreak, early March 2020 visitation to top retail domains looked relatively similar to visitation in early February 2020. However by late March 2020, visitation trends shifted dramatically.

Overall, consumer spending in online retail across desktop and mobile was up 13 percent in March 2020 versus March 2019. The CPG/Grocery category has seen an explosion in spending, up over 90 percent in March 2020, as consumers flock to online food delivery services. In line with the significant drop in visitation, consumer spending on Events & Tickets was down over 50 percent year over year. Based on visitation trends Comscore has seen so far for April 2020, spending could fall even further for the Tickets category.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-sees-continued-shifts-in-online-retail-interest-during-coronavirus-pandemic-301059601.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
03:01pCOMSCORE : Sees Continued Shifts in Online Retail Interest During Coronavirus Pa..
PR
05/12COMSCORE : to Participate at Needham Technology & Media Conference
PR
05/11COMSCORE : Sees Notable Rise in Desktop and Console Gaming
PR
05/08COMSCORE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/07COMSCORE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07COMSCORE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07COMSCORE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05/01COMSCORE : Consumer Interest in Travel Categories Remains Significantly Lower
PR
04/29AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 9 : 04 p.m. EDT
AQ
04/27COMSCORE : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group