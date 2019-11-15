Log in
Comscore : Senior Leaders Speaking at Streaming Media West

0
11/15/2019 | 11:59am EST

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that two senior Comscore executives will be speaking at Streaming Media West.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Scott Worthem, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, will join a stellar lineup on the "Addressable TV: How Close Are We to Finding the Holy Grail?" panel November 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Worthem's panel will examine the state of addressable television for both content distributors and advertisers today, what the industry can expect in the near future, and what sort of privacy and data collection issues pose challenges to truly personalized video delivery.

Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, will speak alongside industry leaders on the "Connecting the Dots for Connected TV Advertising" panel November 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Gantz's panel, which features voices representing both the supply and demand sides, as well as content services and platforms, will focus on key questions surrounding connected TV advertising, including the rise in ad-supported services and how corresponding connected TV ad inventory can be leveraged.

To learn more about the panel or to register for the conference, visit: https://www.streamingmedia.com/Conferences/west2019/Default.aspx

Comscore is at the forefront of industry efforts to close addressable advertising's final mile, and hosted industry stakeholders from across the media ecosystem at Advertising Week New York 2019 to discuss overcoming the remaining hurdles to unlocking addressable advertising at scale. The full workshop can be viewed here: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Videos/Interview/Unlocking-the-Addressable-Future

To learn more about how Comscore's product suite can help activate powerful audience and contextual segments for stronger programmatic performance, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Analytics-and-Optimization/Activation

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-senior-leaders-speaking-at-streaming-media-west-300959250.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
