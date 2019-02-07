Log in
02/07/2019 | 07:02am EST

RESTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 28 after the U.S. financial markets close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

To access this call, dial +1 844-229-7593 (domestic) or +1 314-888-4258 (international) and reference conference ID # 9879519. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) with passcode #9879519. The replay will also be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-sets-date-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-300791398.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
