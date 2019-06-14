Comscore : Vice Chairman, Bill Livek to Participate in Measurement Panel on FreeWheel Main Stage During Cannes Lions 66th International Festival of Creativity

RESTON, Va., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced today that Comscore Vice Chairman, Bill Livek will participate on the "Making Measurement Meaningful" panel at the FreeWheel #NOWYOUCANNES experience during the Cannes Lions 66th International Festival of Creativity. The panel will take place on the FreeWheel Main Stage, located at Plage Goéland in Cannes, on June 19, 2019 at 10:10 a.m. Central European Summer Time. If interested in attending Livek's session, please request an invitation here.

In addition to Livek's panel participation, members of the Comscore leadership team will also be in attendance at the Festival throughout the week of June 17, 2019. For more information on Comscore's presence at Cannes Lions, please visit comscore.com.

About Comscore

