Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  COMSCORE, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comscore : Vice Chairman, Bill Livek to Participate in Measurement Panel on FreeWheel Main Stage During Cannes Lions 66th International Festival of Creativity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced today that Comscore Vice Chairman, Bill Livek will participate on the "Making Measurement Meaningful" panel at the FreeWheel #NOWYOUCANNES experience during the Cannes Lions 66th International Festival of Creativity. The panel will take place on the FreeWheel Main Stage, located at Plage Goéland in Cannes, on June 19, 2019 at 10:10 a.m. Central European Summer Time. If interested in attending Livek's session, please request an invitation here.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

In addition to Livek's panel participation, members of the Comscore leadership team will also be in attendance at the Festival throughout the week of June 17, 2019. For more information on Comscore's presence at Cannes Lions, please visit comscore.com.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-vice-chairman-bill-livek-to-participate-in-measurement-panel-on-freewheel-main-stage-during-cannes-lions-66th-international-festival-of-creativity-300867918.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
02:01pCOMSCORE : Vice Chairman, Bill Livek to Participate in Measurement Panel on Free..
PR
06/13COMSCORE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12COMSCORE : ecret Life of Pets 2' bests 'Dark Phoenix' at box office
AQ
06/09COMSCORE : ecret Life of Pets 2' bests 'Dark Phoenix' at box office
AQ
06/07COMSCORE : Can ComScore Stock Stop Its Steep Slide?
AQ
06/07COMSCORE : COO Kathryn Bachmann exits under 2 months
AQ
06/05SCOR INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investig..
BU
06/05COMSCORE : Expands Access to Brand Survey Lift Solution in Several International..
PR
06/04COMSCORE : Another New Low For comScore Stock
AQ
06/03COMSCORE : Vice Chairman, Bill Livek & Board Director, Irwin Gottlieb to Keynote..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About