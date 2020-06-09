Comscore : and Cox Media Group Announce Expansion Agreement for Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Cox Media Group (CMG) with TV measurement in six new markets: Syracuse, NY, Spokane, WA, Idaho Falls, ID, Eureka, CA, Binghamton, NY, and Alexandria, LA. Additionally, the agreement extends TV measurement in Yuma, AZ, Medford, WA, Yakima, WA and Greenwood, MS.

Cox Media Group will be using Comscore's local television currency including the powerful Automotive Audience segments, allowing them to plan, transact and evaluate the value and relevance of their audiences, not just their size, to auto dealers, dealership groups and Tier 1 manufacturers.

"We are excited to partner with these CMG stations to help drive their revenue, share and profit moving forward," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Comscore.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 radio stations in 10 markets and numerous multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms. Cox Media Group's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps and Gamut; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

