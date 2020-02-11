Comscore : and TargetSmart Partner to Deliver Enhanced Political Segmentation for Advertisers

Log in
02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the election season heats up, it's never been more important for campaigns and agencies to have the most complete picture of voter preferences possible in order to create messages that resonate with the public. That's why Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and TargetSmart are excited to announce a new partnership to create customized political advertising segments that combine the best of TargetSmart's proprietary voter data with the unmatched reach and granular precision of Comscore's StationView Essentials household viewing preferences.

Designed exclusively for local markets, the new customized segments bring together StationView Essentials viewing data measured by Comscore and TargetSmart voter information, with the final output being station/daypart and series level performance against custom segmentation.

With the new customized segments, political agencies will be able to more effectively reach target audiences by devising smarter, more accurate advertising plans that result in more powerful campaigns. Segments will focus on the key voter categories that are most likely to sway election outcomes, including nonvoters in 2016, soft partisan and independent likely voters, and white working-class voters.

"Voters are exposed to an overwhelming amount of advertising, and it is increasingly difficult to cut through the noise," said Pamela Barratta, Vice President, Political Sales at Comscore. "Over the past six years, Comscore has woven itself deeply into the electoral process by drawing on our massive and passive local market measurement footprint to deliver unique insights for political campaigns and organizations." 

"For years TargetSmart has used our best-in-class data to help clients reach their target audiences," said Tom Bonier, CEO of TargetSmart. "This partnership with Comscore will equip campaigns and advertisers with the powerful tools needed to gain a more comprehensive and complete understanding of the electorate."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. As the trusted and reliable third-party measurement leader, Comscore is uniquely positioned to measure how voters consume content across platforms, regardless of where or when they view it.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About TargetSmart
TargetSmart is the leading provider of political data that enables campaigns and organizations to successfully communicate with large audiences through personalized outreach. Their politically focused approach combines consumer data, analytics, data integration and consulting solutions for microtargeted, multichannel marketing strategies.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-and-targetsmart-partner-to-deliver-enhanced-political-segmentation-for-advertisers-301002224.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2020
