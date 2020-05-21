Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ComScore, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comscore : to Present State of OTT Webinar on Evolving Consumption and Usage Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 08:06am EDT

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As over-the-top (OTT) viewing continues to be a mainstream behavior in the United States, the OTT industry is evolving. That is why Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to present its 2020 installment of the industry-leading State of OTT webinar series on June 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT

Comscore's State of OTT webinar will examine recent trends in OTT viewing behavior, the impact of COVID-19, and the ways in which audience engagement with over-the-top content and devices has evolved. The webinar will also offer insights for advertisers, OTT streaming services, and content owners and creators on how OTT streaming is changing, what is driving growth among streaming services, and what the future of OTT will look like. Registration and more information can be found at https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2020/State-of-OTT.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-to-present-state-of-ott-webinar-on-evolving-consumption-and-usage-trends-301063084.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
08:06aCOMSCORE : to Present State of OTT Webinar on Evolving Consumption and Usage Tre..
PR
05/19COMSCORE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14COMSCORE : Sees Continued Shifts in Online Retail Interest During Coronavirus Pa..
PR
05/12COMSCORE : to Participate at Needham Technology & Media Conference
PR
05/11COMSCORE : Sees Notable Rise in Desktop and Console Gaming
PR
05/08COMSCORE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/07COMSCORE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07COMSCORE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07COMSCORE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05/01COMSCORE : Consumer Interest in Travel Categories Remains Significantly Lower
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group