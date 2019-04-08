Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Comscore Inc. Investors (SCOR)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Comscore Inc. (“Comscore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCOR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 31, 2019, the Company announced the resignations of its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year ago. The Company also stated that it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be between $100 million and $104 million, but analysts had estimated approximately $106 million in revenue.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $5.64, or nearly 28%, in intraday trading on April 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

