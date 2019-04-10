Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of comScore, Inc. Investors (SCOR)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of New York, captioned Bratusov v. comScore, Inc. et al.,
(Case No. 1:19-cv-03210), on behalf of persons and entities that
purchased or otherwise acquired comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)
(“comScore” or the “Company”) securities between November 8, 2018 and
March 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues
claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of
this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this
action.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
to participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On March 31, 2019, the Company announced the resignations of its Chief
Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both
of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year ago.
The Company also stated that it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be
between $100 million and $104 million, but analysts had estimated
approximately $106 million in revenue.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.01 per share, or nearly
30%, to close at $14.24 per share on April 1, 2019, thereby injuring
investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was
experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) that,
as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially
impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’
positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and
prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
