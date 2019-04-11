Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of comScore Inc. Investors (SCOR)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors who purchased comScore Inc.
(“comScore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCOR)
securities between November 8, 2018 and March 29, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). comScore investors have until June 10,
2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their comScore investments are encouraged
to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal
rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On March 31, 2019, the Company announced the resignations of its Chief
Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both
of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year ago.
The Company also stated that it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be
between $100 million and $104 million, but analysts had estimated
approximately $106 million in revenue.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.01 per share, or nearly
30%, to close at $14.24 per share on April 1, 2019, thereby injuring
investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was
experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) that,
as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially
impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’
positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and
prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased shares of comScore, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
