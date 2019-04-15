Robbins Arroyo LLP: comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchases of comScore, Inc. filed a class
action complaint against comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) for alleged
violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 8,
2018 and March 29, 2019. ComScore is an information and analytics
company that measures consumer audiences and advertising across media
platforms.
ComScore Accused of Overstating Revenues and Earnings
According to the complaint, on March 21, 2019, the company revealed that
it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be below previously announced
expectations. ComScore also revealed that its Chief Executive Officer,
Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had been
appointed to their positions less than one year ago, would both be
resigning. The next day in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, comScore elaborated that Wiener had resigned
because he "disagreed with the Company regarding the execution of [its]
strategy." Following this news, comScore’s stock dropped nearly 30% to
close at $14.24 per share on April 1, 2019.
ComScore Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
