COMSCORE, INC. (SCOR)
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 12, 2018

08/12/2018 | 09:00pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 12, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' 'The Meg' starring Jason Statham took a giant bite out of box office around the world with a stronger than expected $44.5 million North American debut and $96.8 million earned in 42 international territories for a very tasty global weekend debut of $141.3 million.'

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 12, are below.

  1. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $141.3M
  2. iPartment - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $80.0M
  3. Island, The (dir. Bo) - Multiple - $77.5M
  4. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $58.4M
  5. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $27.3M
  6. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $22.2M
  7. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $18.1M
  8. Disney'sChristopher Robin - Disney - $16.2M
  9. Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days - Multiple - $16.1M
  10. Spy Gone North, The - CJ Entertainment - $15.0M
  11. Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $11.5M
  12. Slender Man - Sony - $11.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 12, are below.

  1. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $44.5M
  2. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $20.0M
  3. Disney'sChristopher Robin - Disney - $12.4M
  4. Slender Man - Sony - $11.3M
  5. BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $10.8M
  6. Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $6.6M
  7. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $5.8M
  8. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $5.5M
  9. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $5.1M
  10. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $4.0M
  11. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $3.5M
  12. Dog Days - Mirror/LD Entertainment - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Meg, The

141,300,000

96,800,000

44,500,000

141,300,000

96,800,000

44,500,000

WB

43

WB

iPartment

80,000,000

80,000,000

80,000,000

80,000,000

MULTICN

1

Island, The (dir. Bo)

77,482,500

77,200,000

282,500

77,554,392

77,271,892

282,500

MUL

3

WGUI

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

58,400,000

38,400,000

20,000,000

437,567,284

275,600,000

161,967,284

PAR

60

PAR

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

27,320,000

21,500,000

5,820,000

280,829,200

177,000,000

103,829,200

UNI

59

UNI

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

22,210,000

17,100,000

5,110,000

378,287,391

231,400,000

146,887,391

SNY

59

SNY

Incredibles 2

18,132,000

14,600,000

3,532,000

1,088,474,600

498,600,000

589,874,600

DIS

35

DIS

Disney's Christopher Robin

16,230,000

3,800,000

12,430,000

62,119,317

12,100,000

50,019,317

DIS

26

DIS

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days

16,081,500

15,900,000

181,500

63,616,778

62,795,722

821,056

MUL

5

WGUI

Spy Gone North, The

15,000,000

15,000,000

15,000,000

15,000,000

CJE

1

CJE

Spy Who Dumped Me, The

11,500,000

4,900,000

6,600,000

31,860,385

7,300,000

24,560,385

LGF

53

LGF

Slender Man

11,325,000

11,325,000

11,325,000

11,325,000

1

SNY

BlacKkKlansman

11,200,000

400,000

10,800,000

11,200,000

400,000

10,800,000

UNI

4

FOC

Hello Mr. Billionaire

10,900,000

10,900,000

334,850,000

334,850,000

MULTICN

1

Ant-Man And The Wasp

10,548,000

6,500,000

4,048,000

448,918,344

245,400,000

203,518,344

DIS

43

DIS

Equalizer 2, The

7,600,000

2,100,000

5,500,000

99,845,928

10,200,000

89,645,928

SNY

17

SNY

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

7,065,000

5,100,000

1,965,000

1,276,434,945

866,800,000

409,634,945

UNI

61

UNI

Darkest Minds, The

6,900,000

4,800,000

2,100,000

21,845,552

10,900,000

10,945,552

FOX

49

FOX

Ocean's 8

3,700,000

3,700,000

279,295,468

141,100,000

138,195,468

WB

43

WB

Skyscraper

3,245,000

2,600,000

645,000

196,455,875

130,300,000

66,155,875

UNI

66

UNI

Neuilly Yo Mama, Yo Mama

3,200,000

3,200,000

3,200,000

3,200,000

SNDB

1

First Purge, The

3,180,000

2,900,000

280,000

127,163,460

58,700,000

68,463,460

UNI

36

UNI

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

3,070,000

1,300,000

1,770,000

30,046,544

4,500,000

25,546,544

WB

18

WB

Dog Days

2,630,000

2,630,000

3,670,972

3,670,972

1

MIRR/LD

Yugo & Lala 4

2,020,000

2,020,000

11,778,031

11,778,031

MULTICN

1

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
 comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-august-12-2018-300695802.html

SOURCE comScore

Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, (818) 917-9697, pdergarabedian@comscore.com

Disclaimer

comScore Inc. published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 18:59:08 UTC
