comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 12, 2018
08/12/2018 | 09:00pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 12, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' 'The Meg' starring Jason Statham took a giant bite out of box office around the world with a stronger than expected $44.5 million North American debut and $96.8 million earned in 42 international territories for a very tasty global weekend debut of $141.3 million.'
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 12, are below.
Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $141.3M
iPartment - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $80.0M
