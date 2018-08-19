comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 19, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'The Meg' proves once again that sharks are a big draw around the world with a second weekend atop the global charts biting off another $88.15 million in 56 territories to bring its global cume to over $300 million. Notably, 'The Island' starring and directed by Chinese comedy superstar Huang Bo added $38.7 million this weekend in just 3 territories bringing its worldwide total to $163.167 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 19, are below.

Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $88.2M Island, The (dir. Bo) - Multiple - $38.7M Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $32.0M Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $31.0M Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $26.0M Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $20.3M Europe Raiders - Multiple - $19.5M Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $18.7M Go Brother! - Wanda Media Co., LTD - $17.7M Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $16.8M Oolong Courtyard:Kung Fu School - Multiple - $14.8M Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $14.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 19, are below.

1. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $25.2M

2. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $21.1M

3. Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $13.6M

T4. Alpha - Sony - $10.5M

T4. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $10.5M

6. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $8.9M

7. BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $7.0M

8. Slender Man - Sony - $5.0M

9. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $3.7M

10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $3.4M

11. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $2.8M

12. Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Meg, The 88,150,000 67,000,000 21,150,000 314,159,062 230,400,000 83,759,062 WB 56 WB Island, The (dir. Bo) 38,700,000 38,700,000

163,167,428 162,769,331 398,097 MUL 3 WGUI Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 31,975,000 28,300,000 3,675,000 425,968,700 272,100,000 153,868,700 SNY 61 SNY Mission: Impossible - Fallout 31,000,000 20,500,000 10,500,000 501,438,721 320,700,000 180,738,721 PAR 62 PAR Crazy Rich Asians 25,965,000 730,000 25,235,000 34,731,769 730,000 34,001,769 WB 7 WB Equalizer 2, The 20,310,000 17,500,000 2,810,000 123,728,884 29,000,000 94,728,884 SNY 42 SNY Europe Raiders 19,500,000 19,500,000

19,600,000 19,600,000

MUL 3 ASIA Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 18,685,000 15,300,000 3,385,000 319,002,490 207,800,000 111,202,490 UNI 63 UNI Go Brother! 17,700,000 17,700,000

18,280,000 18,280,000

WANDA 1

Disney's Christopher Robin 16,762,000 7,900,000 8,862,000 89,679,410 22,800,000 66,879,410 DIS 35 DIS Oolong Courtyard:Kung Fu School 14,750,000 14,750,000

14,750,000 14,750,000

MUL 3 CHALION Mile 22 14,158,000 538,000 13,620,000 14,158,000 538,000 13,620,000 STX 7 STX Incredibles 2 11,221,000 8,900,000 2,321,000 1,120,919,848 526,800,000 594,119,848 DIS 35 DIS Alpha 10,500,000

10,500,000 10,500,000

10,500,000

1 SNY BlacKkKlansman 8,200,000 1,200,000 7,000,000 24,909,490 1,900,000 23,009,490 UNI 11 FOC Ant-Man And The Wasp 7,713,000 5,100,000 2,613,000 465,558,650 257,200,000 208,358,650 DIS 37 DIS Gintama 2 7,300,000 7,300,000

7,300,000 7,300,000

WB 1

Witness, The 7,230,000 7,230,000

7,399,000 7,399,000

N.E.W. 1 INDP Spy Gone North, The 7,200,000 7,200,000

23,221,860 23,182,021 39,839 CJE 1 CJE Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days 6,630,000 6,630,000

85,579,816 84,660,000 919,816 MUL 6 WGUI Spy Who Dumped Me, The 6,150,000 3,500,000 2,650,000 42,931,015 12,900,000 30,031,015 LGF 62 LGF Hello Mr. Billionaire 6,100,000 6,100,000

359,519,050 359,519,050

MULTICN 1

Slender Man 4,965,000

4,965,000 20,741,579

20,741,579

1 SNY Darkest Minds, The 4,900,000 4,900,000

30,534,486 18,500,000 12,034,486 FOX 51 FOX Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3,955,000 2,800,000 1,155,000 1,289,952,365 878,200,000 411,752,365 UNI 53 UNI

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-august-19-2018-300699200.html

SOURCE comScore