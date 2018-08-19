Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  COMSCORE, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC. (SCOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 10:00:00 pm
18.74 USD   -0.79%
08:48pCOMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weeke..
PR
08/13COMSCORE : tOP 10 MOVIES
AQ
08/13COMSCORE : ‘The Meg’ gobbles up $44.5M at box office
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 19, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 19, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'The Meg' proves once again that sharks are a big draw around the world with a second weekend atop the global charts biting off another $88.15 million in 56 territories to bring its global cume to over $300 million.  Notably, 'The Island' starring and directed by Chinese comedy superstar Huang Bo added $38.7 million this weekend in just 3 territories bringing its worldwide total to $163.167 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 19, are below.

  1. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $88.2M
  2. Island, The (dir. Bo) - Multiple - $38.7M
  3. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $32.0M
  4. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $31.0M
  5. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $26.0M
  6. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $20.3M
  7. Europe Raiders - Multiple - $19.5M
  8. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $18.7M
  9. Go Brother! - Wanda Media Co., LTD - $17.7M
  10. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $16.8M
  11. Oolong Courtyard:Kung Fu School - Multiple - $14.8M
  12. Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $14.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 19, are below.

    1.    Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $25.2M
    2.    Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $21.1M
    3.    Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $13.6M
  T4.    Alpha - Sony - $10.5M
  T4.    Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $10.5M
    6.    Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $8.9M
    7.    BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $7.0M
    8.    Slender Man - Sony - $5.0M
    9.    Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $3.7M
  10.    Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $3.4M
  11.    Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $2.8M
  12.    Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of

Terr.

Domestic

Meg, The

88,150,000

67,000,000

21,150,000

314,159,062

230,400,000

83,759,062

WB

56

WB

Island, The (dir. Bo)

38,700,000

38,700,000

163,167,428

162,769,331

398,097

MUL

3

WGUI

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

31,975,000

28,300,000

3,675,000

425,968,700

272,100,000

153,868,700

SNY

61

SNY

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

31,000,000

20,500,000

10,500,000

501,438,721

320,700,000

180,738,721

PAR

62

PAR

Crazy Rich Asians

25,965,000

730,000

25,235,000

34,731,769

730,000

34,001,769

WB

7

WB

Equalizer 2, The

20,310,000

17,500,000

2,810,000

123,728,884

29,000,000

94,728,884

SNY

42

SNY

Europe Raiders

19,500,000

19,500,000

19,600,000

19,600,000

MUL

3

ASIA

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

18,685,000

15,300,000

3,385,000

319,002,490

207,800,000

111,202,490

UNI

63

UNI

Go Brother!

17,700,000

17,700,000

18,280,000

18,280,000

WANDA

1

Disney's Christopher Robin

16,762,000

7,900,000

8,862,000

89,679,410

22,800,000

66,879,410

DIS

35

DIS

Oolong Courtyard:Kung Fu School

14,750,000

14,750,000

14,750,000

14,750,000

MUL

3

CHALION

Mile 22

14,158,000

538,000

13,620,000

14,158,000

538,000

13,620,000

STX

7

STX

Incredibles 2

11,221,000

8,900,000

2,321,000

1,120,919,848

526,800,000

594,119,848

DIS

35

DIS

Alpha

10,500,000

10,500,000

10,500,000

10,500,000

1

SNY

BlacKkKlansman

8,200,000

1,200,000

7,000,000

24,909,490

1,900,000

23,009,490

UNI

11

FOC

Ant-Man And The Wasp

7,713,000

5,100,000

2,613,000

465,558,650

257,200,000

208,358,650

DIS

37

DIS

Gintama 2

7,300,000

7,300,000

7,300,000

7,300,000

WB

1

Witness, The

7,230,000

7,230,000

7,399,000

7,399,000

N.E.W.

1

INDP

Spy Gone North, The

7,200,000

7,200,000

23,221,860

23,182,021

39,839

CJE

1

CJE

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days

6,630,000

6,630,000

85,579,816

84,660,000

919,816

MUL

6

WGUI

Spy Who Dumped Me, The

6,150,000

3,500,000

2,650,000

42,931,015

12,900,000

30,031,015

LGF

62

LGF

Hello Mr. Billionaire

6,100,000

6,100,000

359,519,050

359,519,050

MULTICN

1

Slender Man

4,965,000

4,965,000

20,741,579

20,741,579

1

SNY

Darkest Minds, The

4,900,000

4,900,000

30,534,486

18,500,000

12,034,486

FOX

51

FOX

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

3,955,000

2,800,000

1,155,000

1,289,952,365

878,200,000

411,752,365

UNI

53

UNI

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-august-19-2018-300699200.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
08:48pCOMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August..
PR
08/13COMSCORE : tOP 10 MOVIES
AQ
08/13COMSCORE : ‘The Meg’ gobbles up $44.5M at box office
AQ
08/13American-Chinese co-production 'The Meg' tops North American box office
AQ
08/13American-Chinese co-production 'The Meg' tops North American box office
AQ
08/12COMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August..
PU
08/12COMSCORE : 'The Meg' chomps $44.5M, 'BlacKkKlansman' opens strong
AQ
08/10COMSCORE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/09COMSCORE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09COMSCORE : SendtoNews CEO Matthew Watson Talks with Street Fight about Brand Saf..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09comScore, Inc.'s (SCOR) CEO Bryan Wiener on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/09comScore, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09comScore misses by $0.28, misses on revenue 
07/26ComScore adds advanced mobile reporting 
07/20ComScore holders file to sell up to 24.82M shares 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.