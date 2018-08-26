|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 26, 2018
08/26/2018
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 26, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's presentation of 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' posted a terrific opening weekend in China with an estimated $68.0 million for the three days, making it the 4th highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe opening ever there and that takes the film to $544 million globally. Also of note is Warner Bros.' shark-powered hit 'The Meg' that crossed the $400 million mark worldwide."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 26, are below.
- Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $73.0M
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $45.7M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $31.0M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $21.0M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $20.3M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $13.7M
- Big Brother - Multiple - $13.6M
- Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $13.0M
- Alpha - Sony - $12.3M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $12.2M
- Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $11.7M
- Happytime Murders, The - STX Entertainment - $11.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 26, are below.
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $25.0M
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $13.0M
- Happytime Murders, The - STX Entertainment - $10.0M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $8.0M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $6.3M
- Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $6.0M
- Alpha - Sony - $5.6M
- BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $5.3M
- A.X.L. - Open Road - $2.9M
- Slender Man - Sony - $2.8M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $2.5M
- Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $2.0M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
