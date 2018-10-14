|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 14, 2018
10/14/2018 | 09:12pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 14, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Venom' strikes again with the second consecutive weekend atop the global box office chart adding another $105.4 million for a massive worldwide total to date of $378.1 million while Warner Bros.' musical hit 'A Star Is Born' hits the high notes with $48.2 million in its second weekend for a worldwide cume of $135.36 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 14, are below.
1. Venom - Sony - $105.4M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $48.2M
3. First Man - Universal - $25.1M
4. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $23.8M
5. Project Gutenberg - Multiple - $22.3M
6. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $19.9M
7. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $11.5M
8. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $11.2M
9. Night School - Universal - $10.2M
10. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $9.6M
11. Shadow - Multiple - $8.2M
12. Lost, Found - Multiple - $8.1M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 14, are below.
1. Venom - Sony - $35.7M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $28.0M
3. First Man - Universal - $16.5M
4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $16.2M
5. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $9.3M
6. Night School - Universal - $8.0M
7. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $7.2M
8. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $4.0M
9. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $1.8M
10. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $1.4M
11. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $1.4M
12. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $1.1M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Venom
105,400,000
69,700,000
35,700,000
378,102,151
235,300,000
142,802,151
SNY
55
SNY
Star Is Born, A
48,200,000
20,200,000
28,000,000
135,360,360
41,200,000
94,160,360
WB
66
WB
First Man
25,100,000
8,600,000
16,500,000
25,100,000
8,600,000
16,500,000
UNI
23
UNI
Smallfoot
23,800,000
14,500,000
9,300,000
110,208,221
52,600,000
57,608,221
WB
58
WB
Project Gutenberg
22,300,000
22,300,000
138,647,779
138,647,779
MUL
6
INDP
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
19,925,000
3,700,000
16,225,000
19,925,000
3,700,000
16,225,000
SNY
17
SNY
Johnny English Strikes Again
11,500,000
11,500,000
82,100,000
82,100,000
UNI
56
UNI
Bad Times At The El Royale
11,225,000
4,000,000
7,225,000
11,225,000
4,000,000
7,225,000
FOX
37
FOX
Night School
10,235,000
2,200,000
8,035,000
75,243,950
15,400,000
59,843,950
UNI
24
UNI
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The
9,575,000
5,600,000
3,975,000
101,850,500
39,600,000
62,250,500
MUL
28
UNI
Shadow
8,200,000
8,200,000
80,166,016
80,166,016
MUL
3
Lost, Found
8,100,000
8,100,000
22,128,024
22,128,024
MUL
3
CMCF
Dark Figure of Crime
4,950,000
4,950,000
17,465,154
17,465,154
SHOWBX
1
INDP
Nun, The
4,575,000
3,200,000
1,375,000
359,030,046
243,100,000
115,930,046
WB
80
WB
Incredibles 2
4,236,000
4,000,000
236,000
1,227,498,593
620,000,000
607,498,593
DIS
18
DIS
Hello, Mrs. Money
4,000,000
4,000,000
82,645,487
82,645,487
MUL
5
CMCF
Hichki
3,950,000
3,950,000
14,525,893
14,195,614
330,279
CHINADIG
1
YSHRAJ
Simple Favor, A
3,280,000
1,900,000
1,380,000
83,037,508
31,000,000
52,037,508
LGF
63
LGF
Disney's Christopher Robin
3,048,000
2,900,000
148,000
186,899,444
88,300,000
98,599,444
DIS
26
DIS
Alad'2
2,800,000
2,800,000
10,857,617
10,857,617
PATHE
1
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
2,800,000
2,800,000
516,845,472
350,000,000
166,845,472
SNY
36
SNY
Fat Buddies
2,500,000
2,500,000
34,271,100
34,271,100
MUL
2
ASIA
Titan, The
1,900,000
1,900,000
2,614,582
2,614,582
CHINADIG
1
Hate U Give, The
1,765,000
1,765,000
2,477,314
2,477,314
1
FOX
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
