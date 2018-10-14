comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 14, 2018

Log in
10/14/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 14, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Venom' strikes again with the second consecutive weekend atop the global box office chart adding another $105.4 million for a massive worldwide total to date of $378.1 million while Warner Bros.' musical hit 'A Star Is Born' hits the high notes with $48.2 million in its second weekend for a worldwide cume of $135.36 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 14, are below.

1. Venom - Sony - $105.4M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $48.2M
3. First Man - Universal - $25.1M
4. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $23.8M
5. Project Gutenberg - Multiple - $22.3M
6. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $19.9M
7. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $11.5M
8. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $11.2M
9. Night School - Universal - $10.2M
10. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $9.6M
11. Shadow - Multiple - $8.2M
12. Lost, Found - Multiple - $8.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 14, are below.

1. Venom - Sony - $35.7M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $28.0M
3. First Man - Universal - $16.5M
4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $16.2M
5. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $9.3M
6. Night School - Universal - $8.0M
7. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $7.2M
8. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $4.0M
9. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $1.8M
10. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $1.4M
11. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $1.4M
12. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $1.1M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Venom

105,400,000

69,700,000

35,700,000

378,102,151

235,300,000

142,802,151

SNY

55

SNY

Star Is Born, A

48,200,000

20,200,000

28,000,000

135,360,360

41,200,000

94,160,360

WB

66

WB

First Man

25,100,000

8,600,000

16,500,000

25,100,000

8,600,000

16,500,000

UNI

23

UNI

Smallfoot

23,800,000

14,500,000

9,300,000

110,208,221

52,600,000

57,608,221

WB

58

WB

Project Gutenberg

22,300,000

22,300,000


138,647,779

138,647,779


MUL

6

INDP

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

19,925,000

3,700,000

16,225,000

19,925,000

3,700,000

16,225,000

SNY

17

SNY

Johnny English Strikes Again

11,500,000

11,500,000


82,100,000

82,100,000


UNI

56

UNI

Bad Times At The El Royale

11,225,000

4,000,000

7,225,000

11,225,000

4,000,000

7,225,000

FOX

37

FOX

Night School

10,235,000

2,200,000

8,035,000

75,243,950

15,400,000

59,843,950

UNI

24

UNI

House With A Clock In Its Walls, The

9,575,000

5,600,000

3,975,000

101,850,500

39,600,000

62,250,500

MUL

28

UNI

Shadow

8,200,000

8,200,000


80,166,016

80,166,016


MUL

3


Lost, Found

8,100,000

8,100,000


22,128,024

22,128,024


MUL

3

CMCF

Dark Figure of Crime

4,950,000

4,950,000


17,465,154

17,465,154


SHOWBX

1

INDP

Nun, The

4,575,000

3,200,000

1,375,000

359,030,046

243,100,000

115,930,046

WB

80

WB

Incredibles 2

4,236,000

4,000,000

236,000

1,227,498,593

620,000,000

607,498,593

DIS

18

DIS

Hello, Mrs. Money

4,000,000

4,000,000


82,645,487

82,645,487


MUL

5

CMCF

Hichki

3,950,000

3,950,000


14,525,893

14,195,614

330,279

CHINADIG

1

YSHRAJ

Simple Favor, A

3,280,000

1,900,000

1,380,000

83,037,508

31,000,000

52,037,508

LGF

63

LGF

Disney's Christopher Robin

3,048,000

2,900,000

148,000

186,899,444

88,300,000

98,599,444

DIS

26

DIS

Alad'2

2,800,000

2,800,000


10,857,617

10,857,617


PATHE

1


Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

2,800,000

2,800,000


516,845,472

350,000,000

166,845,472

SNY

36

SNY

Fat Buddies

2,500,000

2,500,000


34,271,100

34,271,100


MUL

2

ASIA

Titan, The

1,900,000

1,900,000


2,614,582

2,614,582


CHINADIG

1


Hate U Give, The

1,765,000


1,765,000

2,477,314


2,477,314


1

FOX

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-october-14-2018-300730689.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
