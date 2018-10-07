|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 7, 2018
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 7, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Two box office stars were born this weekend as Sony's Marvel entry 'Venom' starring Tom Hardy, sunk its teeth into a $205.23 million global debut while director Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' from Warner Bros., featuring a stellar performance from Lady Gaga, sang a powerful tune taking in $55.25 million worldwide this weekend with more territories to be added next weekend."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 7, are below.
1. Venom - Sony - $205.2M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $55.2M
3. Project Gutenberg - Multiple - $38.0M
4. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $26.6M
5. Shadow - Le Vision Pictures (Beijing) Co.,Ltd - $17.9M
6. Night School - Universal - $15.7M
7. Hello, Mrs. Money - Multiple - $15.6M
8. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $14.1M
9. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $12.9M
10. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $9.8M
11. Dark Figure of Crime - Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. - $9.0M
12. Fat Buddies - Multiple - $8.0M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 7, are below.
1. Venom - Sony - $80.0M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $41.2M
3. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $14.9M
4. Night School - Universal - $12.3M
5. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $7.3M
6. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $3.4M
7. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $2.6M
8. Hell Fest - Lionsgate - $2.1M
9. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $2.1M
10. MET Opera: Aida (2018) - Fathom Events - $1.2M
11. Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $0.9M
12. White Boy Rick - Sony - $0.6M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Venom
205,230,000
125,200,000
80,030,000
205,230,000
125,200,000
80,030,000
SNY
59
SNY
Star Is Born, A
55,250,000
14,000,000
41,250,000
56,600,000
14,000,000
42,600,000
WB
32
WB
Project Gutenberg
38,000,000
38,000,000
98,493,272
98,493,272
MUL
6
INDP
Smallfoot
26,600,000
11,700,000
14,900,000
75,260,945
32,500,000
42,760,945
WB
58
WB
Shadow
17,900,000
17,900,000
65,239,766
65,239,766
LeVis
1
Night School
15,675,000
3,400,000
12,275,000
58,751,355
12,000,000
46,751,355
UNI
22
UNI
Hello, Mrs. Money
15,600,000
15,600,000
74,658,922
74,658,922
MUL
4
CMCF
Johnny English Strikes Again
14,100,000
14,100,000
66,500,000
66,500,000
UNI
49
UNI
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The
12,935,000
5,640,000
7,295,000
87,351,560
32,300,000
55,051,560
MUL
26
UNI
Nun, The
9,810,000
7,200,000
2,610,000
346,667,310
233,300,000
113,367,310
WB
81
WB
Dark Figure of Crime
9,000,000
9,000,000
9,121,912
9,121,912
SHOWBX
1
Fat Buddies
8,000,000
8,000,000
28,780,159
28,780,159
MUL
4
ASIA
Simple Favor, A
7,535,000
4,100,000
3,435,000
76,414,356
27,400,000
49,014,356
LGF
60
LGF
Incredibles 2
7,193,000
6,900,000
293,000
1,221,338,087
614,200,000
607,138,087
DIS
20
DIS
Lost, Found
6,900,000
6,900,000
8,276,433
8,276,433
HUAYI
1
CMCF
Cry Me A Sad River
5,200,000
5,200,000
45,212,400
45,212,400
MUL
3
ASIA
Alad'2
5,000,000
5,000,000
5,000,000
5,000,000
PATHE
1
Disney's Christopher Robin
4,455,000
4,000,000
455,000
180,900,000
82,777,618
98,122,382
DIS
27
DIS
Crazy Rich Asians
3,660,000
1,600,000
2,060,000
225,934,942
56,800,000
169,134,942
WB
39
WB
Adventure Of Afanti, The
3,350,000
3,350,000
9,359,458
9,359,458
SHFG
1
MET Opera: Aida (2018)
3,240,229
2,000,000
1,240,229
3,240,229
2,000,000
1,240,229
MUL
9
FTHM
Predator, The
2,907,394
2,007,394
900,000
123,367,497
73,381,608
49,985,889
FOX
77
FOX
Cinderella 3D
2,500,000
2,500,000
8,219,619
8,219,619
MUL
4
Hell Fest
2,075,000
2,075,000
9,620,235
755,759
8,864,476
4
LGF
Great Battle, The
2,000,000
2,000,000
37,031,223
36,676,900
354,323
MUL
3
WGUI
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.
