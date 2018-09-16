|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 16, 2018
09/16/2018 | 10:26pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 16, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'The Predator' devoured a chart topping $54.7 million in 73 global territories including North America where it led the box office with a $24 million debut while Warner Bros.' 'The Nun' in the second spot has rung up nearly $229 million worldwide to date. Notably, Hong Kong action spy thriller 'L Storm' took in an impressive $32.2 million in just three territories for a global total to date of $34.9 million.
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 16, are below.
- Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $54.7M
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $51.3M
- L Storm - Multiple - $32.2M
- Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $19.6M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $18.2M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $16.0M
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $9.9M
- Searching - Sony - $9.2M
- White Boy Rick - Sony - $8.8M
- Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $7.9M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $7.0M
- Alpha - Sony - $4.5M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 16, are below.
- Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $24.0M
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $18.2M
- Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $16.1M
- White Boy Rick - Sony - $8.8M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $8.7M
- Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $6.1M
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $3.8M
- Searching - Sony - $3.2M
- Unbroken: Path To Redemption - Pure Flix - $2.4M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $2.3M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $2.0M
- BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $1.3M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Predator, The
54,700,000
30,700,000
24,000,000
54,700,000
30,700,000
24,000,000
FOX
73
FOX
Nun, The
51,300,000
33,100,000
18,200,000
228,676,000
143,600,000
85,076,000
WB
63
WB
L Storm
32,210,000
32,210,000
34,958,971
34,958,971
MULTI
3
ASIA
Simple Favor, A
19,550,000
3,500,000
16,050,000
19,550,000
3,500,000
16,050,000
LGF
29
LGF
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
18,215,000
15,900,000
2,315,000
760,935,000
544,800,000
216,135,000
PAR
58
PAR
Crazy Rich Asians
16,000,000
7,300,000
8,700,000
187,452,000
37,900,000
149,552,000
WB
30
WB
Meg, The
9,905,000
6,100,000
3,805,000
505,287,000
368,200,000
137,087,000
WB
65
WB
Searching
9,200,000
6,000,000
3,200,000
45,821,000
26,200,000
19,621,000
SNY
18
SNY
White Boy Rick
8,800,000
8,800,000
8,800,000
8,800,000
1
SNY
Peppermint
7,870,000
1,800,000
6,070,000
28,150,000
3,900,000
24,250,000
STX
25
STX
Disney's Christopher Robin
7,028,000
5,000,000
2,028,000
153,721,487
58,700,000
95,021,487
DIS
31
DIS
Alpha
4,520,000
3,500,000
1,020,000
68,461,000
34,100,000
34,361,000
SNY
43
SNY
Incredibles 2
4,364,000
3,600,000
764,000
1,183,433,025
577,800,000
605,633,025
DIS
26
DIS
Equalizer 2, The
4,200,000
4,200,000
180,203,810
78,400,000
101,803,810
SNY
50
SNY
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
4,055,000
3,300,000
755,000
503,061,000
337,800,000
165,261,000
SNY
62
SNY
Monstrum
3,900,000
3,900,000
3,910,000
3,910,000
LOTTE
1
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
|
