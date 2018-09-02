comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 2, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 2, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' enjoys a massive $77.3 million debut in China that propelled a $96.1 million global weekend and now puts the film at $647.0 million worldwide to date. Notably, Fox International's Indonesian film 'Wiro Sableng' (aka 'Crazy Wiro') has become a sensation there pulling in $1.7 million this weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 2, are below.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $96.1M Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $32.6M Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $28.2M Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $17.1M Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $13.8M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $12.8M Searching - Sony - $11.6M Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $11.5M Alpha - Sony - $11.1M Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $9.7M Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $9.6M BlacKkKlansman - Universal - $8.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 2, are below.

Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $22.2M Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $10.5M Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $7.0M Operation Finale - MGM - $6.0M Searching - Sony - $5.7M Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $5.0M Alpha - Sony - $4.5M Happytime Murders, The - STX Entertainment - $4.4M BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $4.1M Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $3.6M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $3.2M Kin - Lionsgate - $3.0M

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Mission: Impossible - Fallout 96,100,000 89,100,000 7,000,000 647,046,529 442,700,000 204,346,529 PAR 66 PAR Crazy Rich Asians 32,635,000 10,400,000 22,235,000 130,862,388 19,900,000 110,962,388 WB 25 WB Meg, The 28,230,000 17,700,000 10,530,000 462,816,416 342,300,000 120,516,416 WB 67 WB Ant-Man And The Wasp 17,137,000 15,800,000 1,337,000 594,897,458 381,400,000 213,497,458 DIS 22 DIS Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation 13,840,000 11,800,000 2,040,000 485,241,006 323,300,000 161,941,006 SNY 64 SNY Incredibles 2 12,762,000 9,600,000 3,162,000 1,163,522,913 562,500,000 601,022,913 DIS 29 DIS Searching 11,600,000 5,900,000 5,700,000 12,708,480 6,500,000 6,208,480 SNY 8 SNY Equalizer 2, The 11,460,000 10,000,000 1,460,000 162,761,362 62,400,000 100,361,362 SNY 50 SNY Alpha 11,050,000 6,600,000 4,450,000 45,672,220 18,300,000 27,372,220 SNY 30 SNY Disney's Christopher

Robin 9,732,000 4,700,000 5,032,000 131,340,868 45,900,000 85,440,868 DIS 33 DIS Mile 22 9,580,000 6,000,000 3,580,000 46,266,334 14,500,000 31,766,334 STX 34 STX BlacKkKlansman 8,940,000 4,800,000 4,140,000 55,832,825 17,500,000 38,332,825 UNI 19 FOC Mamma Mia! Here

We Go Again 8,855,000 7,600,000 1,255,000 366,803,120 249,100,000 117,703,120 UNI 63 UNI Operation Finale 6,000,000

6,000,000 7,727,095

7,727,095

1 MGM Happytime Murders, The 5,910,000 1,500,000 4,410,000 20,125,694 3,100,000 17,025,694 STX 26 STX Slender Man 5,630,000 3,800,000 1,830,000 42,689,809 14,500,000 28,189,809 SNY 44 SNY On Your Wedding Day 4,950,000 4,950,000

11,986,637 11,986,637

MGBX 1 INDP Kin 4,820,000 1,800,000 3,020,000 4,820,000 1,800,000 3,020,000 LGF 24 LGF Spy Who Dumped Me, The 3,823,000 3,500,000 323,000 59,613,728 26,600,000 33,013,728 LGF 74 LGF Go Brother! 3,430,000 3,430,000

48,860,464 48,860,464

MUL 4 INDP Teen Titans Go! To The Movies 3,300,000 3,300,000

42,200,469 13,800,000 28,400,469 WB 28 WB Gogol. Strashnaya mest 2,980,000 2,980,000

2,980,000 2,980,000

CPRO 6

Sultan 2,950,000 2,950,000

72,666,856 67,418,075 5,248,781 CNFC 1 YSHRAJ Upper Class Society 2,800,000 2,800,000

2,814,902 2,814,902

LOTTE 1

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2,670,000 1,200,000 1,470,000 1,300,155,140 885,400,000 414,755,140 UNI 39 UNI

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

