comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 2, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 2, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.


comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' enjoys a massive $77.3 million debut in China that propelled a $96.1 million global weekend and now puts the film at $647.0 million worldwide to date.  Notably, Fox International's Indonesian film 'Wiro Sableng' (aka 'Crazy Wiro') has become a sensation there pulling in $1.7 million this weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 2, are below.

  1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $96.1M
  2. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $32.6M
  3. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $28.2M
  4. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $17.1M
  5. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $13.8M
  6. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $12.8M
  7. Searching - Sony - $11.6M
  8. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $11.5M
  9. Alpha - Sony - $11.1M
  10. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $9.7M
  11. Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $9.6M
  12. BlacKkKlansman - Universal - $8.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 2, are below.

  1. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $22.2M
  2. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $10.5M
  3. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $7.0M
  4. Operation Finale - MGM - $6.0M
  5. Searching - Sony - $5.7M
  6. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $5.0M
  7. Alpha - Sony - $4.5M
  8. Happytime Murders, The - STX Entertainment - $4.4M
  9. BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $4.1M
  10. Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $3.6M
  11. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $3.2M
  12. Kin - Lionsgate - $3.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

96,100,000

89,100,000

7,000,000

647,046,529

442,700,000

204,346,529

PAR

66

PAR

Crazy Rich Asians

32,635,000

10,400,000

22,235,000

130,862,388

19,900,000

110,962,388

WB

25

WB

Meg, The

28,230,000

17,700,000

10,530,000

462,816,416

342,300,000

120,516,416

WB

67

WB

Ant-Man And The Wasp

17,137,000

15,800,000

1,337,000

594,897,458

381,400,000

213,497,458

DIS

22

DIS

Hotel Transylvania 3:
Summer Vacation

13,840,000

11,800,000

2,040,000

485,241,006

323,300,000

161,941,006

SNY

64

SNY

Incredibles 2

12,762,000

9,600,000

3,162,000

1,163,522,913

562,500,000

601,022,913

DIS

29

DIS

Searching

11,600,000

5,900,000

5,700,000

12,708,480

6,500,000

6,208,480

SNY

8

SNY

Equalizer 2, The

11,460,000

10,000,000

1,460,000

162,761,362

62,400,000

100,361,362

SNY

50

SNY

Alpha

11,050,000

6,600,000

4,450,000

45,672,220

18,300,000

27,372,220

SNY

30

SNY

Disney's Christopher
Robin

9,732,000

4,700,000

5,032,000

131,340,868

45,900,000

85,440,868

DIS

33

DIS

Mile 22

9,580,000

6,000,000

3,580,000

46,266,334

14,500,000

31,766,334

STX

34

STX

BlacKkKlansman

8,940,000

4,800,000

4,140,000

55,832,825

17,500,000

38,332,825

UNI

19

FOC

Mamma Mia! Here
We Go Again

8,855,000

7,600,000

1,255,000

366,803,120

249,100,000

117,703,120

UNI

63

UNI

Operation Finale

6,000,000

6,000,000

7,727,095

7,727,095

1

MGM

Happytime Murders, The

5,910,000

1,500,000

4,410,000

20,125,694

3,100,000

17,025,694

STX

26

STX

Slender Man

5,630,000

3,800,000

1,830,000

42,689,809

14,500,000

28,189,809

SNY

44

SNY

On Your Wedding Day

4,950,000

4,950,000

11,986,637

11,986,637

MGBX

1

INDP

Kin

4,820,000

1,800,000

3,020,000

4,820,000

1,800,000

3,020,000

LGF

24

LGF

Spy Who Dumped Me, The

3,823,000

3,500,000

323,000

59,613,728

26,600,000

33,013,728

LGF

74

LGF

Go Brother!

3,430,000

3,430,000

48,860,464

48,860,464

MUL

4

INDP

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

3,300,000

3,300,000

42,200,469

13,800,000

28,400,469

WB

28

WB

Gogol. Strashnaya mest

2,980,000

2,980,000

2,980,000

2,980,000

CPRO

6

Sultan

2,950,000

2,950,000

72,666,856

67,418,075

5,248,781

CNFC

1

YSHRAJ

Upper Class Society

2,800,000

2,800,000

2,814,902

2,814,902

LOTTE

1

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

2,670,000

1,200,000

1,470,000

1,300,155,140

885,400,000

414,755,140

UNI

39

UNI

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-september-2-2018-300705786.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
