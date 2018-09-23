|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 23, 2018
09/23/2018 | 08:11pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 23, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' horror hit 'The Nun' scares up another $45.65 million at the global box office for a worldwide total to date of nearly $300 million. Notably, Jack Black in Universal's 'The House With A Clock In Its Walls' opened this weekend at number one in North America with $26.85 million and in just 15 territories for a global total of $29.95 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 23, are below.
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $45.6M
- House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $29.9M
- Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $24.0M
- Golden Job - Multiple - $23.2M
- Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $17.2M
- Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $15.6M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $11.6M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $9.2M
- L Storm - Multiple - $9.0M
- Great Battle, The - Next Entertainment World - $8.9M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $8.8M
- Ash Is Purest White - Shanghai Film Group - $5.9M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 23, are below.
- House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $26.9M
- Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $10.4M
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $10.2M
- Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.7M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $6.5M
- White Boy Rick - Sony - $5.0M
- Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $3.7M
- Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment - $3.1M
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $2.4M
- Searching - Sony - $2.2M
- Life Itself - Amazon Studios - $2.1M
- Unbroken: Path To Redemption - Pure Flix - $1.3M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Nun, The
45,650,000
35,400,000
10,250,000
292,595,307
191,700,000
100,895,307
WB
81
WB
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The
29,950,000
3,100,000
26,850,000
29,950,000
3,100,000
26,850,000
UNI
15
UNI
Predator, The
24,000,000
15,300,000
8,700,000
94,935,122
54,500,000
40,435,122
FOX
83
FOX
Golden Job
23,200,000
23,200,000
23,200,000
23,200,000
MUL
6
WGUI
Johnny English Strikes Again
17,200,000
17,200,000
22,100,000
22,100,000
UNI
33
UNI
Simple Favor, A
15,600,000
5,200,000
10,400,000
42,562,414
10,000,000
32,562,414
LGF
37
LGF
Crazy Rich Asians
11,615,000
5,100,000
6,515,000
206,439,483
47,000,000
159,439,483
WB
36
WB
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
9,165,000
8,000,000
1,165,000
777,939,667
559,800,000
218,139,667
PAR
50
PAR
L Storm
9,000,000
9,000,000
55,971,036
55,971,036
MUL
3
ASIA
Great Battle, The
8,900,000
8,900,000
9,012,906
9,012,906
N.E.W.
1
WGUI
Incredibles 2
8,830,000
8,300,000
530,000
1,195,154,358
588,800,000
606,354,358
DIS
21
DIS
Ash Is Purest White
5,900,000
5,900,000
5,900,000
5,900,000
SHFG
1
Searching
5,775,000
3,600,000
2,175,000
54,215,344
31,100,000
23,115,344
SNY
31
SNY
Meg, The
5,750,000
3,400,000
2,350,000
516,422,919
375,900,000
140,522,919
WB
63
WB
Peppermint
5,320,000
1,600,000
3,720,000
36,332,559
6,000,000
30,332,559
STX
35
STX
Disney's Christopher Robin
5,153,000
4,100,000
1,053,000
164,788,797
67,900,000
96,888,797
DIS
22
DIS
White Boy Rick
5,000,000
5,000,000
17,410,368
17,410,368
1
SNY
Feng Shui
4,600,000
4,600,000
4,655,021
4,655,021
MGBX
1
CJE
Negotiation, The
3,850,000
3,850,000
3,939,917
3,939,917
CJE
1
CJE
Fahrenheit 11/9
3,101,000
3,101,000
3,101,000
3,101,000
1
BCLF
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
3,100,000
2,500,000
600,000
507,576,985
341,500,000
166,076,985
SNY
59
SNY
Alpha
2,900,000
2,500,000
400,000
73,422,570
38,200,000
35,222,570
SNY
49
SNY
BlacKkKlansman
2,650,000
2,000,000
650,000
76,430,350
29,300,000
47,130,350
UNI
26
FOC
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
2,370,000
2,000,000
370,000
387,696,835
267,400,000
120,296,835
UNI
43
UNI
Class Reunion 1
2,300,000
2,300,000
2,300,000
2,300,000
WB
1
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
