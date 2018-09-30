comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 30, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' animated family film 'Smallfoot' took the top spot at the global box office taking in $37.020 million this weekend in a whopping 50 territories while Universal's Kevin Hart comedy 'Night School' scored high marks with $33.5 million worldwide including its $28 million number one North American debut.'

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 30, are below.

Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $37.0M Night School - Universal - $33.5M House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $21.9M Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $21.6M Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $14.2M Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $13.7M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $12.2M Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $10.7M Cry Me A Sad River - Multiple - $7.9M Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $7.3M Great Battle, The - Next Entertainment World - $7.3M Golden Job - Multiple - $7.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 30, are below.

Night School - Universal - $28.0M Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $23.0M House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $12.5M Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $6.6M Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $5.4M Hell Fest - Lionsgate - $5.1M Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $4.2M Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.7M White Boy Rick - Sony - $2.4M Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $1.8M My Hero Academia: Two Heroes - FUNimation Films - $1.3M Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment - $1.1M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Smallfoot 37,020,000 14,000,000 23,020,000 38,620,000 15,600,000 23,020,000 WB 50 WB Night School 33,500,000 5,500,000 28,000,000 33,500,000 5,500,000 28,000,000 UNI 20 UNI House With A Clock In Its Walls, The 21,910,000 9,400,000 12,510,000 65,763,225 21,000,000 44,763,225 MUL 24 UNI Nun, The 21,635,000 16,200,000 5,435,000 330,018,048 221,000,000 109,018,048 WB 81 WB Johnny English Strikes Again 14,200,000 14,200,000 44,200,000 44,200,000 UNI 41 UNI Simple Favor, A 13,700,000 7,100,000 6,600,000 62,866,808 19,800,000 43,066,808 LGF 54 LGF Incredibles 2 12,181,000 11,900,000 281,000 1,210,072,582 603,300,000 606,772,582 DIS 22 DIS Predator, The 10,700,000 7,000,000 3,700,000 115,834,251 68,200,000 47,634,251 FOX 77 FOX Cry Me A Sad River 7,900,000 7,900,000 33,422,822 33,422,822 MUL 3 ASIA Crazy Rich Asians 7,350,000 3,200,000 4,150,000 218,881,775 53,200,000 165,681,775 WB 38 WB Great Battle, The 7,300,000 7,300,000 18,499,224 18,291,560 207,664 N.E.W. 1 WGUI Golden Job 7,100,000 7,100,000 47,190,581 47,190,581 MUL 7 WGUI Hell Fest 5,890,000 815,000 5,075,000 5,890,000 815,000 5,075,000 LGF 13 LGF Searching 4,460,000 3,500,000 960,000 61,243,582 36,400,000 24,843,582 SNY 42 SNY Mission: Impossible - Fallout 3,810,000 3,200,000 610,000 789,878,933 570,700,000 219,178,933 PAR 42 PAR Disney's Christopher Robin 3,670,000 3,300,000 370,000 172,671,497 75,100,000 97,571,497 DIS 22 DIS L Storm 3,300,000 3,300,000 66,890,869 66,890,869 MUL 2 ASIA Negotiation, The 3,250,000 3,250,000 8,121,151 8,105,662 15,489 CJE 1 CJE Peppermint 3,070,000 1,300,000 1,770,000 41,726,908 8,200,000 33,526,908 STX 45 STX BlacKkKlansman 2,450,000 2,000,000 450,000 80,434,180 32,600,000 47,834,180 UNI 28 FOC White Boy Rick 2,385,000 2,385,000 21,714,781 21,714,781 1 SNY Feng Shui 2,220,000 2,220,000 8,152,209 8,141,886 10,323 MGBX 1 CJE Unforgiven 1,900,000 1,900,000 1,900,000 1,900,000 CPRO 5 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 1,900,000 1,900,000 510,864,621 344,700,000 166,164,621 SNY 57 SNY Alpha 1,600,000 1,600,000 77,538,746 42,200,000 35,338,746 SNY 44 SNY

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

