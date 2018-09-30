comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 30, 2018
09/30/2018 | 09:22pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 30, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' animated family film 'Smallfoot' took the top spot at the global box office taking in $37.020 million this weekend in a whopping 50 territories while Universal's Kevin Hart comedy 'Night School' scored high marks with $33.5 million worldwide including its $28 million number one North American debut.'
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 30, are below.
Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $37.0M
Night School - Universal - $33.5M
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $21.9M
Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $21.6M
Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $14.2M
Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $13.7M
Incredibles 2 - Disney - $12.2M
Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $10.7M
Cry Me A Sad River - Multiple - $7.9M
Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $7.3M
Great Battle, The - Next Entertainment World - $7.3M
Golden Job - Multiple - $7.1M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 30, are below.
Night School - Universal - $28.0M
Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $23.0M
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $12.5M
Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $6.6M
Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $5.4M
Hell Fest - Lionsgate - $5.1M
Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.7M
White Boy Rick - Sony - $2.4M
Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $1.8M
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes - FUNimation Films - $1.3M
Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment - $1.1M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Smallfoot
37,020,000
14,000,000
23,020,000
38,620,000
15,600,000
23,020,000
WB
50
WB
Night School
33,500,000
5,500,000
28,000,000
33,500,000
5,500,000
28,000,000
UNI
20
UNI
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The
21,910,000
9,400,000
12,510,000
65,763,225
21,000,000
44,763,225
MUL
24
UNI
Nun, The
21,635,000
16,200,000
5,435,000
330,018,048
221,000,000
109,018,048
WB
81
WB
Johnny English Strikes Again
14,200,000
14,200,000
44,200,000
44,200,000
UNI
41
UNI
Simple Favor, A
13,700,000
7,100,000
6,600,000
62,866,808
19,800,000
43,066,808
LGF
54
LGF
Incredibles 2
12,181,000
11,900,000
281,000
1,210,072,582
603,300,000
606,772,582
DIS
22
DIS
Predator, The
10,700,000
7,000,000
3,700,000
115,834,251
68,200,000
47,634,251
FOX
77
FOX
Cry Me A Sad River
7,900,000
7,900,000
33,422,822
33,422,822
MUL
3
ASIA
Crazy Rich Asians
7,350,000
3,200,000
4,150,000
218,881,775
53,200,000
165,681,775
WB
38
WB
Great Battle, The
7,300,000
7,300,000
18,499,224
18,291,560
207,664
N.E.W.
1
WGUI
Golden Job
7,100,000
7,100,000
47,190,581
47,190,581
MUL
7
WGUI
Hell Fest
5,890,000
815,000
5,075,000
5,890,000
815,000
5,075,000
LGF
13
LGF
Searching
4,460,000
3,500,000
960,000
61,243,582
36,400,000
24,843,582
SNY
42
SNY
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
3,810,000
3,200,000
610,000
789,878,933
570,700,000
219,178,933
PAR
42
PAR
Disney's Christopher Robin
3,670,000
3,300,000
370,000
172,671,497
75,100,000
97,571,497
DIS
22
DIS
L Storm
3,300,000
3,300,000
66,890,869
66,890,869
MUL
2
ASIA
Negotiation, The
3,250,000
3,250,000
8,121,151
8,105,662
15,489
CJE
1
CJE
Peppermint
3,070,000
1,300,000
1,770,000
41,726,908
8,200,000
33,526,908
STX
45
STX
BlacKkKlansman
2,450,000
2,000,000
450,000
80,434,180
32,600,000
47,834,180
UNI
28
FOC
White Boy Rick
2,385,000
2,385,000
21,714,781
21,714,781
1
SNY
Feng Shui
2,220,000
2,220,000
8,152,209
8,141,886
10,323
MGBX
1
CJE
Unforgiven
1,900,000
1,900,000
1,900,000
1,900,000
CPRO
5
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
1,900,000
1,900,000
510,864,621
344,700,000
166,164,621
SNY
57
SNY
Alpha
1,600,000
1,600,000
77,538,746
42,200,000
35,338,746
SNY
44
SNY
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
