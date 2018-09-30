comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 30, 2018

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 30, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' animated family film 'Smallfoot' took the top spot at the global box office taking in $37.020 million this weekend in a whopping 50 territories while Universal's Kevin Hart comedy 'Night School' scored high marks with $33.5 million worldwide including its $28 million number one North American debut.'

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 30, are below.

  1. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $37.0M
  2. Night School - Universal - $33.5M
  3. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $21.9M
  4. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $21.6M
  5. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $14.2M
  6. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $13.7M
  7. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $12.2M
  8. Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $10.7M
  9. Cry Me A Sad River - Multiple - $7.9M
  10. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $7.3M
  11. Great Battle, The - Next Entertainment World - $7.3M
  12. Golden Job - Multiple - $7.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 30, are below.

  1. Night School - Universal - $28.0M
  2. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $23.0M
  3. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $12.5M
  4. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $6.6M
  5. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $5.4M
  6. Hell Fest - Lionsgate - $5.1M
  7. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
  8. Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.7M
  9. White Boy Rick - Sony - $2.4M
  10. Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $1.8M
  11. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes - FUNimation Films - $1.3M
  12. Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment - $1.1M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Smallfoot

37,020,000

14,000,000

23,020,000

38,620,000

15,600,000

23,020,000

WB

50

WB

Night School

33,500,000

5,500,000

28,000,000

33,500,000

5,500,000

28,000,000

UNI

20

UNI

House With A Clock In Its Walls, The

21,910,000

9,400,000

12,510,000

65,763,225

21,000,000

44,763,225

MUL

24

UNI

Nun, The

21,635,000

16,200,000

5,435,000

330,018,048

221,000,000

109,018,048

WB

81

WB

Johnny English Strikes Again

14,200,000

14,200,000

44,200,000

44,200,000

UNI

41

UNI

Simple Favor, A

13,700,000

7,100,000

6,600,000

62,866,808

19,800,000

43,066,808

LGF

54

LGF

Incredibles 2

12,181,000

11,900,000

281,000

1,210,072,582

603,300,000

606,772,582

DIS

22

DIS

Predator, The

10,700,000

7,000,000

3,700,000

115,834,251

68,200,000

47,634,251

FOX

77

FOX

Cry Me A Sad River

7,900,000

7,900,000

33,422,822

33,422,822

MUL

3

ASIA

Crazy Rich Asians

7,350,000

3,200,000

4,150,000

218,881,775

53,200,000

165,681,775

WB

38

WB

Great Battle, The

7,300,000

7,300,000

18,499,224

18,291,560

207,664

N.E.W.

1

WGUI

Golden Job

7,100,000

7,100,000

47,190,581

47,190,581

MUL

7

WGUI

Hell Fest

5,890,000

815,000

5,075,000

5,890,000

815,000

5,075,000

LGF

13

LGF

Searching

4,460,000

3,500,000

960,000

61,243,582

36,400,000

24,843,582

SNY

42

SNY

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

3,810,000

3,200,000

610,000

789,878,933

570,700,000

219,178,933

PAR

42

PAR

Disney's Christopher Robin

3,670,000

3,300,000

370,000

172,671,497

75,100,000

97,571,497

DIS

22

DIS

L Storm

3,300,000

3,300,000

66,890,869

66,890,869

MUL

2

ASIA

Negotiation, The

3,250,000

3,250,000

8,121,151

8,105,662

15,489

CJE

1

CJE

Peppermint

3,070,000

1,300,000

1,770,000

41,726,908

8,200,000

33,526,908

STX

45

STX

BlacKkKlansman

2,450,000

2,000,000

450,000

80,434,180

32,600,000

47,834,180

UNI

28

FOC

White Boy Rick

2,385,000

2,385,000

21,714,781

21,714,781

1

SNY

Feng Shui

2,220,000

2,220,000

8,152,209

8,141,886

10,323

MGBX

1

CJE

Unforgiven

1,900,000

1,900,000

1,900,000

1,900,000

CPRO

5

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1,900,000

1,900,000

510,864,621

344,700,000

166,164,621

SNY

57

SNY

Alpha

1,600,000

1,600,000

77,538,746

42,200,000

35,338,746

SNY

44

SNY

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-september-30-2018-300721524.html

SOURCE comScore

Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, (818) 917-9697, pdergarabedian@comscore.com

Disclaimer

comScore Inc. published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 19:21:11 UTC
