COMSCORE, INC.
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 9, 2018

09/09/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 9, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros. has huge hit on its hands with 'The Conjuring' universe providing yet another horror blockbuster as 'The Nun' scares up a first place global debut of $131 million in 61 territories.  Notably, Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' becomes the highest grossing film in the franchise as it hits $726.6 million in worldwide receipts."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 9, are below.

  1. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $131.0M
  2. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $42.4M
  3. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $19.2M
  4. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $17.3M
  5. Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $14.7M
  6. Searching - Sony - $12.0M
  7. Alpha - Sony - $8.8M
  8. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $7.6M
  9. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $7.0M
  10. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $7.0M
  11. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $6.9M
  12. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $6.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 9, are below.

  1. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $53.5M
  2. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $13.6M
  3. Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $13.3M
  4. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $6.0M
  5. Searching - Sony - $4.5M
  6. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $3.8M
  7. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $3.2M
  8. Operation Finale - MGM - $3.0M
  9. BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $2.6M
  10. Alpha - Sony - $2.5M
  11. God Bless The Broken Road - Freestyle Releasing - $1.6M
  12. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $1.3M

 

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Nun, The

131,000,000

77,500,000

53,500,000

131,000,000

77,500,000

53,500,000

WB

61

WB

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

42,400,000

38,600,000

3,800,000

726,616,767

514,500,000

212,116,767

PAR

66

PAR

Crazy Rich Asians

19,200,000

5,600,000

13,600,000

164,722,165

28,500,000

136,222,165

WB

24

WB

Meg, The

17,330,000

11,300,000

6,030,000

491,972,774

360,400,000

131,572,774

WB

68

WB

Peppermint

14,660,000

1,400,000

13,260,000

14,660,000

1,400,000

13,260,000

STX

18

STX

Searching

12,015,000

7,500,000

4,515,000

32,011,130

17,700,000

14,311,130

SNY

9

SNY

Alpha

8,805,000

6,300,000

2,505,000

59,947,518

27,500,000

32,447,518

SNY

42

SNY

Ant-Man And The Wasp

7,608,000

7,000,000

608,000

610,211,201

395,400,000

214,811,201

DIS

17

DIS

Equalizer 2, The

7,000,000

6,500,000

500,000

173,586,758

72,000,000

101,586,758

SNY

53

SNY

Incredibles 2

6,984,000

5,700,000

1,284,000

1,176,597,505

572,200,000

604,397,505

DIS

26

DIS

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

6,885,000

5,800,000

1,085,000

496,596,613

332,400,000

164,196,613

SNY

63

SNY

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

6,485,000

5,900,000

585,000

376,354,340

257,300,000

119,054,340

UNI

54

UNI

BlacKkKlansman

6,265,000

3,700,000

2,565,000

65,553,530

22,100,000

43,453,530

UNI

23

FOC

Disney's Christopher Robin

5,696,000

2,500,000

3,196,000

142,925,090

51,200,000

91,725,090

DIS

28

DIS

Mile 22

4,010,000

2,800,000

1,210,000

53,615,146

18,500,000

35,115,146

STX

39

STX

Operation Finale

3,043,000


3,043,000

14,107,446


14,107,446


1

MGM

On Your Wedding Day

2,870,000

2,870,000


17,581,786

17,581,786


MGBX

1

INDP

Pele: Birth Of A Legend

2,560,000

2,560,000


5,762,379

5,712,400

49,979

CNFC

1

IFC

Slender Man

2,540,000

1,700,000

840,000

47,294,082

17,600,000

29,694,082

SNY

44

SNY

Spy Who Dumped Me, The

1,600,000

1,500,000

100,000

63,419,790

30,100,000

33,319,790

LGF

69

LGF

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-september-9-2018-300709360.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
