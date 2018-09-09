comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 9, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 9, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros. has huge hit on its hands with 'The Conjuring' universe providing yet another horror blockbuster as 'The Nun' scares up a first place global debut of $131 million in 61 territories. Notably, Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' becomes the highest grossing film in the franchise as it hits $726.6 million in worldwide receipts."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 9, are below.

Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $131.0M Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $42.4M Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $19.2M Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $17.3M Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $14.7M Searching - Sony - $12.0M Alpha - Sony - $8.8M Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $7.6M Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $7.0M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $7.0M Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $6.9M Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $6.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 9, are below.

Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $53.5M Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $13.6M Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $13.3M Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $6.0M Searching - Sony - $4.5M Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $3.8M Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $3.2M Operation Finale - MGM - $3.0M BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $2.6M Alpha - Sony - $2.5M God Bless The Broken Road - Freestyle Releasing - $1.6M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Nun, The 131,000,000 77,500,000 53,500,000 131,000,000 77,500,000 53,500,000 WB 61 WB Mission: Impossible - Fallout 42,400,000 38,600,000 3,800,000 726,616,767 514,500,000 212,116,767 PAR 66 PAR Crazy Rich Asians 19,200,000 5,600,000 13,600,000 164,722,165 28,500,000 136,222,165 WB 24 WB Meg, The 17,330,000 11,300,000 6,030,000 491,972,774 360,400,000 131,572,774 WB 68 WB Peppermint 14,660,000 1,400,000 13,260,000 14,660,000 1,400,000 13,260,000 STX 18 STX Searching 12,015,000 7,500,000 4,515,000 32,011,130 17,700,000 14,311,130 SNY 9 SNY Alpha 8,805,000 6,300,000 2,505,000 59,947,518 27,500,000 32,447,518 SNY 42 SNY Ant-Man And The Wasp 7,608,000 7,000,000 608,000 610,211,201 395,400,000 214,811,201 DIS 17 DIS Equalizer 2, The 7,000,000 6,500,000 500,000 173,586,758 72,000,000 101,586,758 SNY 53 SNY Incredibles 2 6,984,000 5,700,000 1,284,000 1,176,597,505 572,200,000 604,397,505 DIS 26 DIS Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 6,885,000 5,800,000 1,085,000 496,596,613 332,400,000 164,196,613 SNY 63 SNY Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 6,485,000 5,900,000 585,000 376,354,340 257,300,000 119,054,340 UNI 54 UNI BlacKkKlansman 6,265,000 3,700,000 2,565,000 65,553,530 22,100,000 43,453,530 UNI 23 FOC Disney's Christopher Robin 5,696,000 2,500,000 3,196,000 142,925,090 51,200,000 91,725,090 DIS 28 DIS Mile 22 4,010,000 2,800,000 1,210,000 53,615,146 18,500,000 35,115,146 STX 39 STX Operation Finale 3,043,000

3,043,000 14,107,446

14,107,446

1 MGM On Your Wedding Day 2,870,000 2,870,000

17,581,786 17,581,786

MGBX 1 INDP Pele: Birth Of A Legend 2,560,000 2,560,000

5,762,379 5,712,400 49,979 CNFC 1 IFC Slender Man 2,540,000 1,700,000 840,000 47,294,082 17,600,000 29,694,082 SNY 44 SNY Spy Who Dumped Me, The 1,600,000 1,500,000 100,000 63,419,790 30,100,000 33,319,790 LGF 69 LGF

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

