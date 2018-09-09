|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 9, 2018
09/09/2018 | 09:02pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 9, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros. has huge hit on its hands with 'The Conjuring' universe providing yet another horror blockbuster as 'The Nun' scares up a first place global debut of $131 million in 61 territories. Notably, Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' becomes the highest grossing film in the franchise as it hits $726.6 million in worldwide receipts."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 9, are below.
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $131.0M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $42.4M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $19.2M
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $17.3M
- Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $14.7M
- Searching - Sony - $12.0M
- Alpha - Sony - $8.8M
- Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $7.6M
- Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $7.0M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $7.0M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $6.9M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $6.5M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 9, are below.
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $53.5M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $13.6M
- Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $13.3M
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $6.0M
- Searching - Sony - $4.5M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $3.8M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $3.2M
- Operation Finale - MGM - $3.0M
- BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $2.6M
- Alpha - Sony - $2.5M
- God Bless The Broken Road - Freestyle Releasing - $1.6M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $1.3M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Nun, The
131,000,000
77,500,000
53,500,000
131,000,000
77,500,000
53,500,000
WB
61
WB
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
42,400,000
38,600,000
3,800,000
726,616,767
514,500,000
212,116,767
PAR
66
PAR
Crazy Rich Asians
19,200,000
5,600,000
13,600,000
164,722,165
28,500,000
136,222,165
WB
24
WB
Meg, The
17,330,000
11,300,000
6,030,000
491,972,774
360,400,000
131,572,774
WB
68
WB
Peppermint
14,660,000
1,400,000
13,260,000
14,660,000
1,400,000
13,260,000
STX
18
STX
Searching
12,015,000
7,500,000
4,515,000
32,011,130
17,700,000
14,311,130
SNY
9
SNY
Alpha
8,805,000
6,300,000
2,505,000
59,947,518
27,500,000
32,447,518
SNY
42
SNY
Ant-Man And The Wasp
7,608,000
7,000,000
608,000
610,211,201
395,400,000
214,811,201
DIS
17
DIS
Equalizer 2, The
7,000,000
6,500,000
500,000
173,586,758
72,000,000
101,586,758
SNY
53
SNY
Incredibles 2
6,984,000
5,700,000
1,284,000
1,176,597,505
572,200,000
604,397,505
DIS
26
DIS
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
6,885,000
5,800,000
1,085,000
496,596,613
332,400,000
164,196,613
SNY
63
SNY
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
6,485,000
5,900,000
585,000
376,354,340
257,300,000
119,054,340
UNI
54
UNI
BlacKkKlansman
6,265,000
3,700,000
2,565,000
65,553,530
22,100,000
43,453,530
UNI
23
FOC
Disney's Christopher Robin
5,696,000
2,500,000
3,196,000
142,925,090
51,200,000
91,725,090
DIS
28
DIS
Mile 22
4,010,000
2,800,000
1,210,000
53,615,146
18,500,000
35,115,146
STX
39
STX
Operation Finale
3,043,000
3,043,000
14,107,446
14,107,446
1
MGM
On Your Wedding Day
2,870,000
2,870,000
17,581,786
17,581,786
MGBX
1
INDP
Pele: Birth Of A Legend
2,560,000
2,560,000
5,762,379
5,712,400
49,979
CNFC
1
IFC
Slender Man
2,540,000
1,700,000
840,000
47,294,082
17,600,000
29,694,082
SNY
44
SNY
Spy Who Dumped Me, The
1,600,000
1,500,000
100,000
63,419,790
30,100,000
33,319,790
LGF
69
LGF
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
