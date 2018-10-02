comScore : Brings Moviegoer Insights to Key International Markets

RESTON, Va., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore, a trusted currency for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that its real-time box office and polling solution, PostTrak™, has expanded internationally and will now be available in four new markets: Australia, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom. PostTrak offers the theatrical community greater insight into who attends movies to help execute current marketing efforts, understand audience demographics and plan future strategies.

PostTrak combines comScore's robust box office intelligence with Screen Engine/ASI's advanced research capabilities to provide market-level audience information that powers decision-making in a global marketplace. These insights inform market efforts (local and global) and offer early direction on how audiences engage with and respond to films. comScore's aggregated box office insights show that international receipts grew 7.5 percent year-over-year in 2017.

"As the movie industry's trusted partner for actionable intelligence, we are excited to expand PostTrak to key international markets to deliver additional analytics to our partners," said Jim Zak, senior vice president, movies at comScore. "Leveraging more than six years of history for all wide release films, PostTrak is the industry currency for demographic and moviegoer insights within the US. Its domestic success has given us the opportunity to bring the same audience insights to our partners in the international space. These four territories - Australia, Germany, Mexico and the UK – further extend audience representation and we look forward to expanding to additional markets from all corners of the globe."

The expansion into four international markets in various time zones grants domestic partners an even earlier read of their audiences.

"More than ever, international theatrical box office performance is a critical input to industry planning," added Kevin Goetz, CEO of Screen Engine/ASI. "With PostTrak data available in these important international markets, our partners will have both highly valued data regarding current in-market releases as well as critical information that positively impacts planning for future releases."

PostTrak combines audience demographics (i.e., age, gender, ethnicity) with survey-based insights, such as what drove moviegoers to a film, how the film compared to their expectations, and whether they would recommend the film to their network. Using information gathered from movie theater exit polls, the solution combines comScore's census-level box office metrics with partner Screen Engine/ASI's monitoring of audience composition and post-opening results to deliver a transparent, 360-degree view of a movie's performance and its viewers.

PostTrak allows the distribution community to:

Interpret likeability scores, which translate into the longevity a film will have in the multiplex (e.g. higher likeability scores recorded early on can indicate strong playability)

Measure self-reported psychographic information, such as religious/political affiliation and lifestyle categories (e.g. fashion-minded)

Provide insights into advertising effectiveness (e.g. what promotional efforts – according to real audiences – drove moviegoers to the theater)

"Utilizing the intelligence gleaned from the PostTrak data allows us to better understand the audience composition for the films in the marketplace so we can better plan for future territory releases and to help assess a film's playability for the weeks to come," said Andrew Cripps, president international distribution at Twentieth Century Fox Film. "Having this data across a number of markets will enable us to form better global projections as soon as our movie is released."

comScore partners with film distributors and exhibitors in 65 countries around the world to create the industry box office scores which are transacted upon. Measuring approximately 95 percent of the global box office from well over 25,000 theaters, comScore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of the business.

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

About Screen Engine/ASI:

Screen Engine/ASI is a research and analytics firm with an emphasis on big data focused on maximizing market potential while assessing risk for clients in the entertainment and media spaces. Working with clients to better assess and manage opportunity, Screen Engine/ASI focuses its approach across all distribution platforms, including domestic and international film and television, digital and mobile. SE/ASI is diligent in its commitment to approaching the right consumers to ensure that it provides impeccable data and meaningful insights that can lead to actionable implementation. SE/ASI continually reassess its products and services to stay ahead of the dynamically changing media landscape.

