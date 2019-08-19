Comstock Holding Companies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 19, 2019, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHCI) (the “Company”), announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019:



Highlights from continuing operations of Second Quarter 2019, as compared to Second Quarter 2018:

Total revenue of $4.9 million, an increase of 43% as compared to $3.5 million during the same period of the prior year.

Asset management revenues of $4.0 million, an increase of 36% compared to $3.0 million during the same period of the prior year.

Revenue from real estate services of $0.9 million, an increase of 82% compared to $0.5 million during the same period of the prior year.

Loss before income tax benefit of $0.09 million, a reduction of 47% compared to a loss of $0.18 million during the same period of the prior year.

Highlights from continuing operations of First Half 2019, as compared to First Half 2018:

Total revenue of $9.5 million, an increase of 42% as compared to $6.7 million during the same period of the prior year.

Asset management revenues of $7.9 million, an increase of 37% as compared to $5.8 million during the same period of the prior year.

Revenue from real estate services of $1.6 million, an increase of 73% as compared to $0.9 million during the same period of the prior year.

Income before income tax benefit of $0.35 million as compared to a loss before income tax benefit of $0.008 million during the same period of the prior year.

Chairman and CEO, Christopher Clemente commented, "During the 2nd quarter we accomplished several important strategic initiatives, including our exit from the for-sale homebuilding, which will be deconsolidated from our financial statements commencing with Q3-2019, increasing revenues on multiple fronts, enhancing revenue opportunities through the update of our anchor Asset Management Agreement, launching our commercial property management division and advancing development and leasing on our ~7 million square foot mixed-use and transit-oriented anchor portfolio. The benefits of transforming our company from our previous focus on for-sale housing to commercial real estate development, asset management and real estate related services in one of the most active real estate corridors in one of the most important markets in the nation are beginning to be apparent with the results reported for this quarter. Our management team is committed to delivering results that demonstrate the value of Comstock’s transformed operating platform and to driving results that will enhance shareholder value. I look forward to reporting on additional progress in future periods.”

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.



Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,603 $ 854 Trade receivables 905 973 Trade receivables - related parties 2,307 2,950 Fixed assets, net 221 221 Goodwill 1,702 1,702 Intangible assets, net 136 170 Lease right-of-use assets 142 — Other assets, net 303 362 Assets of discontinued operations (Note 19) 20,667 27,868 TOTAL ASSETS $ 27,986 $ 35,100 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,946 $ 2,776 Deferred revenue 625 1,875 Notes payable - secured, net of deferred financing

charges 804 922 Notes payable - due to affiliates, unsecured, net of discount 4,984 4,903 Notes payable - unsecured, net of deferred financing charges 595 595 Lease liabilities 142 — Liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 19) 11,877 17,399 TOTAL LIABILITIES 20,973 28,470 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series C preferred stock $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 and 3,000,000 shares authorized, 3,440,690 and 2,799,848 issued and outstanding and liquidation preference of $17,203 and $13,999 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively $ 6,765 $ 7,193 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 59,779,750 and 11,038,071 shares authorized, 7,815,474 and 3,703,513 issued, and 7,729,904 and 3,617,943 outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 78 37 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 220,250 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 197,333 180,673 Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares Class A common stock) (2,662 ) (2,662 ) Accumulated deficit (194,503 ) (194,319 ) TOTAL COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. EQUITY (DEFICIT) 7,013 (9,076 ) Non-controlling interests - 15,706 TOTAL EQUITY 7,013 6,630 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 27,986 $ 35,100





COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)