Comstock Mining : Announces Successful, Concurrent Reclamation; Achieves $350 Thousand Reduction in Reclamation Bond Requirement

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Virginia City, NV (May 29, 2019) Comstock Mining Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: LODE) announced today that the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection's (NDEP) Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation (BMRR) approved a reduction in its Lucerne reclamation bonding requirement from several successful environmental reclamation and restoration efforts.



Along State Route (SR) 342, just south of Gold Hill, Nevada, the Company completed a variety of reclamation and/or environmental restorations, including: The Keystone Waste Rock Facility (Keystone WRF) - 6.6 acres of regrading and revegetation;

The Hartford Waste Rock Facility (Hartford WRF) - 3.8 acres of regrading and revegetation; and

The Justice Surface Mine (Justice) - 12 acres, backfilling of the surface mine and grading to contour. Progressive earthwork activities included regrading, ripping, scarifying (breaking up compacted materials) and dispersing growth media coverage. Special effort went into sloping, grading, treating and conforming the topography to natural contours. This provides long-term slope stability, prevents ponding of surface water and minimizes erosion that promotes self-sustaining, diverse and conforming native-vegetation communities.



Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company stated, "Our reclamation was innovative, timely, efficient and especially effective for the regrading and revegetation efforts. We integrated progressive activities such as aerial seeding and concurrent backfilling for the Justice surface mine. The current reclamation bond amount has been reduced down to $6.75 million from over $7.10 million."



This restoration work was performed concurrently with mining from 2013 through 2015, with contract-partner Soil-Tech, Inc. leading the revegetation efforts. NDEP's BMRR typically requires three years to evaluate and confirm the success of revegetation. NDEP's BMRR approved the Company's reduced bonding requirement after reviewing documentation and inspecting the reclamation and verifying the success of the revegetation. New vegetation has been established and has provided tensile strength to slopes that are now stable and resistant to erosion. The new vegetation conforms to the natural surroundings and established native plants provide new habitat and ecosystems. There is no evidence of erosion, slumping or slope failure and the reclaimed areas blend in with the natural vegetation.



Mr. De Gasperis added, "The accelerated reduction of our reclamation liabilities is extremely rewarding and validating of our good achievements. This is the truest testament to the commitment from our 'Comstock Responsible' team and the purpose of our demonstrated culture. We continue pushing the envelope on the development of new, clean technologies for advanced reclamation excellence, including mercury clean up and leach pad tailings reprocessing and look forward to more announcements relating to those new developments."



In 2015 and 2017, the Company received Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards from a committee comprised of NDEP's BMRR, Nevada Division of Minerals, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada, and the U.S. Forest Service. In 2018, the Company also received the U.S. Department of the Interior BLM's Reclamation and Sustainable Mineral Development Award, in recognition of the complex reclamation, deep shaft sealing and restoration of the Historic Silver Hill Mine shaft that was completed in conjunction with the realignment and rebuilding of a major portion of Nevada's SR 342.



Thursday, May 23, 2019 Comstock Mining Announces Accelerated Payment on Lucerne Transaction;

Tonogold Accelerates $3.5 million Stock-based Down Payment

Virginia City, NV (May 23, 2019) Comstock Mining Inc. ("Comstock" or "the Company") (NYSE American: LODE) today announced a further update and progress toward the completion of the sale of its Lucerne properties ("Lucerne"). Tonogold Resources, Inc. ("Tonogold") has accelerated paying the non-refundable, $3.5 million stock-based component of the purchase price, representing 3500 Shares of Convertible Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 per share plus a commitment fee of an additional 420 Shares of Convertible Preferred Stock with identical terms, in lieu of the $650,000 cash payment due this month. This payment maintains the deadline for closing the transaction until June 21, 2019. On January 24, 2019, the Company entered into the Tonogold Agreement for the sale of its Lucerne properties to Tonogold for $15 million (representing $11.5 million in cash and $3.5 million in stock). This Amendment simply reflects the acceleration of the $3.5 million stock-based component of the purchase price, previously agreed upon, in lieu of the $650,000 cash payment due this month. The $3.5 million will be paid in a Convertible Preferred Stock with the post-closing conversion price being the lowest of (1) the 20-day volume weighted closing price of Tonogold shares prior to conversion, (2) Tonogold's most recent private placement or (3) Tonogold's initial public offering price. If the closing does not occur within the amended timelines, the stock is automatically convertible at 85% of the then current volume weighted average price. Mr. Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated, "The early receipt of this payment from Tonogold demonstrates the good, ongoing progress towards finalizing the Lucerne transaction. We have now received almost $6 million in cash and stock out of the $15 million closing component of the purchase price, plus the additional commitment fee. We look forward to closing this transaction in June, eliminating our debenture and accelerating the deployment of our strategic growth plans." The Amendment does not change the requirement that Tonogold reimburses the Company for the monthly interest expense on the Company's Senior Secured Debenture, and the more than $1 million in annual operating expenses associated with the American Flat platform, both effective and beginning on June 1, 2019, regardless of when the sale closes. Tonogold also retains the option to extend the closing for two additional months, upon the payment of two additional, $1 million non-refundable deposits. Comstock anticipates Tonogold to deliver $11.5 million in cash at closing, less the total amounts of the cumulative non-refundable cash payments made by Tonogold at that time, currently totaling $2.35 million.

