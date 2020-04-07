Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Comstock Resources, Inc.    CRK

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

(CRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Frisco, TX, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release first quarter 2020 results on May 6, 2020 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 7, 2020.

Dial-In:  844-776-7840
International Dial-In:  661-378-9538
Conference ID:  8355627

~~~

Webcast URL:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m5m8o9sy

~~~

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT May 7, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT May 14, 2020.

Replay Dial-In:  855-859-2056
International Dial-In:  404-537-3406
Conference ID:  8355627

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties.  The Company's assets are located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

Ron Mills
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
972-668-8834 (Direct)
rmills@comstockresources.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
05:01pComstock resources, inc. announces first quarter 2020 earnings date and conf..
GL
03/10COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02COMSTOCK RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
02/26COMSTOCK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/26Comstock resources, inc. reports fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating ..
GL
01/27Comstock resources, inc. announces fourth quarter 2019 earnings date and conf..
GL
2019COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019Chesapeake, Comstock Discussing Shale Asset Sale, Sources Say --Reuters
DJ
2019COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 036 M
EBIT 2020 279 M
Net income 2020 76,2 M
Debt 2020 2 358 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 1 224 M
Chart COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comstock Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,14  $
Last Close Price 6,44  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. Jay Allison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roland O. Burns President, CFO, Secretary & Director
Daniel S. Harrison Vice President-Operations
Elizabeth B. Davis Independent Director
Jim L. Turner Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.-21.75%1 024
CNOOC LIMITED-1.61%46 828
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.56%33 167
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-52.93%20 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.29%16 037
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-49.63%11 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group