Comstock Resources Announces the Appointment of Ronald Mills as VP of Finance and Investor Relations

FRISCO, TX, August 21, 2019 - Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) ("Comstock" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Ronald Mills as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Mr. Mills is joining the Comstock's new management team put in place with the Company's recent $2.2 billion acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC and will assist the Company with the corporate planning, capital markets transactions and investor relations.

Mr. Mills brings almost 25 years of financial experience in the energy industry. Prior to joining Comstock, he spent his career at Johnson Rice & Company LLC covering small to mid-cap independent exploration companies. For the past 15 years, he served as senior exploration and production research analyst.

Comstock's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, M. Jay Allison, said, "I am pleased to announce that Ron Mills is joining our management team as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. With more than 20 years of experience as a highly respected sell-side analyst covering our sector, Ron brings strong financial skills and institutional investor relationships as well as a deep understanding of the exploration and production industry."

Comstock is a growing independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. For more information, visit www.crkfrisco.com . The company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CRK."

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

