COMSYS Holdings Corporation    1721   JP3305530002

COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1721)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/03
2965 JPY   -0.30%
11:11aCOMSYS : Notice of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/14COMSYS : Monthly Report April 2020
PU
05/13COMSYS : Monthly Report March 2020
PU
COMSYS : Notice of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/03/2020 | 11:11am EDT

General Stock Information

Date of Listing: September 2003
Securities code: 1721
Stock Exchange Listings: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock Indices* Nikkei 225, TOPIX
Authorized Number of Shares: 580,000,000 shares
Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding: 141,000,000 shares (As of Mar. 31, 2019)
Minimum Trading Unit: 100 shares
Number of Shareholders: 15,123 (As of Mar. 31, 2019)
Transfer Agent: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Fiscal Year-End: March 31, 2019
Annual Shareholders' Meeting: June

* COMSYS HD is listed on major stock indexes (as of April 2019)

Disclaimer

Comsys Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 15:10:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 551 B 5 075 M 5 075 M
Net income 2020 25 420 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 376 B 3 464 M 3 462 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
COMSYS Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3 333,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 965,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Kagaya President & Representative Director
Hidehiko Ozaki Director, Manager-Finance & Head-IR
Hitoshi Kumagai Director & Head-Information Technology Systems
Akio Ogawa Director
Noriaki Ito Director & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-5.42%3 475
VINCI-13.15%53 317
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-8.72%35 879
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.90%30 257
FERROVIAL-5.56%20 785
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.09%17 792
