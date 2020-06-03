COMSYS : Notice of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

General Stock Information
|
Date of Listing:
|
September 2003
|
Securities code:
|
1721
|
Stock Exchange Listings:
|
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
Stock Indices*
|
Nikkei 225, TOPIX
|
Authorized Number of Shares:
|
580,000,000 shares
|
Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding:
|
141,000,000 shares (As of Mar. 31, 2019)
|
Minimum Trading Unit:
|
100 shares
|
Number of Shareholders:
|
15,123 (As of Mar. 31, 2019)
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
|
Fiscal Year-End:
|
March 31, 2019
|
Annual Shareholders' Meeting:
|
June
* COMSYS HD is listed on major stock indexes (as of April 2019)
Disclaimer
Comsys Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 15:10:09 UTC