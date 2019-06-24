COMSYS : Updates to Corporate Data and COMSYS Group

|
Name
|
COMSYS Holdings Corporation
|
Date of Establishment
|
September 29, 2003
|
Head Office
|
17-1, Higashigotanda 2-chome, Shinagawa-ku,
Tokyo, 141-8647, Japan
|
Paid in Capital
|
10 billion yen
|
Number of Employees (Consolidated)
|
16,700 (As of March 31, 2019)
|
Fiscal Year-End
|
March 31, 2019
|
Major Subsidiaries
|
Nippon COMSYS Corporation
SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation
TOSYS Corporation
TSUKEN Corporation
NDS Co., Ltd.
SYSKEN Corporation
Hokuriku Denwa Kouji Co., Ltd.
Comsys JOHO System Corporation
Comsys Shared Services Corporation
|
Main Businesses
|
Management control over subsidiaries engaged in the information and communications construction business, electrical facilities construction business, and information processing-related businesses
Directors and Officers(As of June 25, 2019)
( ): Concurrent positions held
|
President and Representative Director
|
Takashi Kagaya
(President and Representative Director of Nippon COMSYS Corporation)
|
Directors
|
Yoshihisa Omura
(President and Representative Director of Tsuken Corporation)
|
Shigemi Sakamoto
(President and Representative Director of SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation)
|
Akihiko Aoyama
(President and Representative Director of COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Corporation)
|
Satoshi Tamamura
|
Hidenori Fukumoto
|
Hitoshi Kumagai
|
Kenichi Sato
|
Hidehiko Ozaki
|
Norio Suda
|
Director
(Full Time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
|
Koichiro Kamiwaki
|
Outside Directors
(Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
|
Kenichi Narumiya
|
Masahiko Miyashita
|
Kazuyoshi Onohara
|
Kenichi Nakatogawa
|
Koichi Kawana
Organization Chart(As of June 25, 2019)
