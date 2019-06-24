Log in
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1721)
COMSYS : Updates to Corporate Data and COMSYS Group

06/24/2019
Name COMSYS Holdings Corporation
Date of Establishment September 29, 2003
Head Office 17-1, Higashigotanda 2-chome, Shinagawa-ku,
Tokyo, 141-8647, Japan
Paid in Capital 10 billion yen
Number of Employees (Consolidated) 16,700 (As of March 31, 2019)
Fiscal Year-End March 31, 2019
Major Subsidiaries Nippon COMSYS Corporation
SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation
TOSYS Corporation
TSUKEN Corporation
NDS Co., Ltd.
SYSKEN Corporation
Hokuriku Denwa Kouji Co., Ltd.
Comsys JOHO System Corporation
Comsys Shared Services Corporation
Main Businesses
 Management control over subsidiaries engaged in the information and communications construction business, electrical facilities construction business, and information processing-related businesses

Directors and Officers(As of June 25, 2019)

President and Representative Director Takashi Kagaya
(President and Representative Director of Nippon COMSYS Corporation)
Directors Yoshihisa Omura
(President and Representative Director of Tsuken Corporation)
Shigemi Sakamoto
(President and Representative Director of SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation)
Akihiko Aoyama
(President and Representative Director of COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Corporation)
Satoshi Tamamura
Hidenori Fukumoto
Hitoshi Kumagai
Kenichi Sato
Hidehiko Ozaki
Norio Suda
(Full Time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) 		Koichiro Kamiwaki
Outside Directors
(Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) 		Kenichi Narumiya
Masahiko Miyashita
Kazuyoshi Onohara
Kenichi Nakatogawa
Koichi Kawana
( ): Concurrent positions held

Organization Chart(As of June 25, 2019)

Disclaimer

Comsys Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 535 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 26 200 M
Finance 2020 31 950 M
Yield 2020 2,66%
P/E ratio 2020 12,87
P/E ratio 2021 11,73
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capitalization 379 B
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Kagaya President & Representative Director
Hidehiko Ozaki Director, Manager-Finance & Head-IR
Hitoshi Kumagai Director & Head-Information Technology Systems
Akio Ogawa Director
Noriaki Ito Director & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.99%3 393
VINCI26.41%60 082
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD--.--%39 444
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION2.81%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.11%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD0.95%22 480
