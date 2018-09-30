Log in
News

COMSYS : Updates to Message from the President, Corporate Data, and COMSYS Group

09/30/2018 | 02:42pm CEST

The comprehensive capabilities of the COMSYS Group have made it a leader in the telecommunications construction industry. With a firm foundation in the development of telecommunications infrastructure during telecommunications construction, we have built a system that allows us to receive orders for the development of social infrastructure as a whole - including civil engineering and water and sewer systems. This has strengthened our competitiveness as a comprehensive engineering firm. Going forward, we recognize that even greater change and speed will be required as we tackle three near-term themes: the rapid changes taking place in the information and telecommunications market, the development of social infrastructure ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the acceleration of ICT-driven innovation.

In October 2018, COMSYS Holdings implemented a business integration of three other companies with strong local brands: NDS Co., Ltd. in Aichi Prefecture, SYSKEN Corporation in Kumamoto Prefecture, and Hokuriku Denwa Kouji Co., Ltd. in Ishikawa Prefecture. This step has reinforced our nationwide business operations and given us a system that can truly make the most of the comprehensive capabilities of our diverse group companies.

Looking ahead, we will not only keep expanding our group companies, but also use ICT to drive workstyle innovation, develop an environment that enables our diverse human resources to reach their full potential, and streamline our operations - all while improving quality to satisfy customers. We will move forward confidently into the next phase of growth, looking to leverage the diversity of our companies and human resources to create value.

You can count on the COMSYS Group to keep contributing to society by helping build a world where people can be better connected with each other and their communities.

Takashi Kagaya
President and Representative Director

Disclaimer

Comsys Holdings Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 12:41:01 UTC
