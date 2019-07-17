Log in
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1721)
COMSYS : Updates to financial highlights and stock information for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

07/17/2019

HOMEInvestor Relations ＞ Financial Highlights

Operating Results(Millions of yen, except where noted)

Year ended March 31 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Net Sales 328,631 320,654 334,163 380,024 481,783
Operating Income 27,674 23,849 25,036 30,347 35,267
Ordinary Income 28,121 24,223 25,341 30,706 36,071
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent 16,767 15,420 14,485 20,390 28,018
Primary Earnings per Share (Yen) 142.72 136.75 129.96 178.64 230.10
After Adjustment for Diluted Shares
Net income per share (Yen) 		141.90 136.18 129.52 177.89 229.21

Financial Position(Millions of yen, except where noted)

Year ended March 31 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Total Assets 264,019 266,066 284,367 325,042 439,926
Total Net Assets 194,038 196,543 202,943 231,767 301,459
Equity Ratio (%) 73.0 73.4 70.9 70.1 67.8
Book Value per Share (Yen) 1,682.70 1,764.13 1,848.33 2,008.42 2,318.35

Disclaimer

Comsys Holdings Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 03:04:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 538 B
EBIT 2020 38 720 M
Net income 2020 26 250 M
Finance 2020 30 000 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 361 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 380,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 802,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Kagaya President & Representative Director
Hidehiko Ozaki Director, Manager-Finance & Head-IR
Hitoshi Kumagai Director & Head-Information Technology Systems
Akio Ogawa Director
Noriaki Ito Director & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.32%3 287
VINCI29.85%55 967
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD--.--%48 159
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.56%35 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.65%30 656
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.51%22 357
