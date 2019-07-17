COMSYS : Updates to financial highlights and stock information for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.
07/17/2019 | 11:05pm EDT
Operating Results
(Millions of yen, except where noted)
Year ended March 31
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Sales
328,631
320,654
334,163
380,024
481,783
Operating Income
27,674
23,849
25,036
30,347
35,267
Ordinary Income
28,121
24,223
25,341
30,706
36,071
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent
16,767
15,420
14,485
20,390
28,018
Primary Earnings per Share (Yen)
142.72
136.75
129.96
178.64
230.10
After Adjustment for Diluted Shares
Net income per share (Yen)
141.90
136.18
129.52
177.89
229.21
Financial Position
(Millions of yen, except where noted)
Year ended March 31
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Assets
264,019
266,066
284,367
325,042
439,926
Total Net Assets
194,038
196,543
202,943
231,767
301,459
Equity Ratio (%)
73.0
73.4
70.9
70.1
67.8
Book Value per Share (Yen)
1,682.70
1,764.13
1,848.33
2,008.42
2,318.35
Disclaimer
Comsys Holdings Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 03:04:00 UTC
Latest news on COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATIO
Sales 2020
538 B
EBIT 2020
38 720 M
Net income 2020
26 250 M
Finance 2020
30 000 M
Yield 2020
2,68%
P/E ratio 2020
13,5x
P/E ratio 2021
12,2x
EV / Sales2020
0,62x
EV / Sales2021
0,59x
Capitalization
361 B
