Comtech Telecomm : Awarded in Excess of $4.0 Million Additional Funding from U.S. Army

September 25, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that, during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received additional funding in excess of $4.0 million on the previously announced three-year $123.6 million contract to provide ongoing sustainment services for the AN/TSC-198A SNAP (Secret Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router (NIPR) Access Point), Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs). SNAP terminals provide quick and mobile satellite communications capability to personnel in the field. The contract has been funded $33.5 million to-date.

“We are pleased the Army continues to leverage Comtech's expertise in providing high quality support for our fielded VSAT systems,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This is one of a number of key programs that Comtech supports within the DoD communications architecture ensuring reliable communications to the forward edge of the battlefield.”

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

