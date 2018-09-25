Comtech Telecomm : Awarded in Excess of $4.0 Million Additional Funding from U.S. Army

September 25, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL)
announced today that, during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its
Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s
Government Solutions segment, received additional funding in excess of
$4.0 million on the previously announced three-year $123.6 million
contract to provide ongoing sustainment services for the AN/TSC-198A
SNAP (Secret Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) and Non-classified Internet
Protocol Router (NIPR) Access Point), Very Small Aperture Terminals
(VSATs). SNAP terminals provide quick and mobile satellite
communications capability to personnel in the field. The contract has
been funded $33.5 million to-date.
“We are pleased the Army continues to leverage Comtech's expertise in
providing high quality support for our fielded VSAT systems,” said Fred
Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech
Telecommunications Corp. “This is one of a number of key programs that
Comtech supports within the DoD communications architecture ensuring
reliable communications to the forward edge of the battlefield.”
The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of
mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
PCMTL
