Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Announces Contract with Top-Tier Telecom Organization Worth $3.1 Million

July 24, 2019 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, its Enterprise Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized a three-year contract agreement worth $3.1 million with a leading U.S. telecom organization for location-based services (“LBS”) platforms to support existing and new applications and services.

“Location technology continues to add tremendous value for our telecom and enterprise customers, allowing us to develop a number of long-term and collaborative customer relationships,” said Fred Kornberg, President and CEO of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are happy to continue this long-standing relationship, providing continued access to accurate and secure location-based services for a number of existing mobile applications and those still in development.”

The Enterprise Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechenterprise.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

