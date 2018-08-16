Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Awarded $1.0 Million Order for Solid-State High-Power Amplifiers for Military Customers

08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

August 16, 2018--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a $1.0 million order to supply solid-state high-power amplifiers to a military integrator. The order is for X-band SSPA products for use in highly mobile satellite communications (SATCOM) systems providing voice, data, video conferencing, internet and high-resolution video connectivity for military forces deployed world-wide. Comtech Xicom’s SSPA products feature robust designs ensuring highly efficient and reliable operation in challenging global environments.

“We are pleased to receive this order for these advanced SATCOM amplifiers. Our SSPA business is growing because our amplifiers are proven to be robust and reliable," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "We look forward to continued growth in our military amplifier product line.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 51 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2018
