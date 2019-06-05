Log in
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Awarded $13.5 Million Additional Funding from U.S. Army

06/05/2019 | 11:02am EDT

June 05, 2019--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received additional funding of $13.5 million to provide Very Small Aperture Terminals (“VSAT”) to support the U.S. Army.

“This additional funding illustrates Comtech’s important contribution to the success of the U.S. Army’s mission,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

© Business Wire 2019
