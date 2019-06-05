Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Awarded $13.5 Million Additional Funding from U.S. Army

June 05, 2019--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced
today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its Command &
Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government
Solutions segment, received additional funding of $13.5 million to
provide Very Small Aperture Terminals (“VSAT”) to support the U.S. Army.
“This additional funding illustrates Comtech’s important contribution to
the success of the U.S. Army’s mission,” said Fred Kornberg, President
and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of
mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
