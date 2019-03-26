Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Awarded Multiple Orders Totaling Approximately $1.1 Million for Data Communication High-Power Amplifiers and Control Components

March 26, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL)
announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its New
York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s
Government Solutions segment, received multiple orders totaling
approximately $1.1 million for solid-state high-power RF amplifiers and
control components from a major domestic prime contractor.
These amplifiers and control components are key elements in complex data
communication systems and these orders supplement an installed base of
Comtech solid-state high-power RF amplifiers and control components
previously delivered to this major domestic prime contractor.
In commenting on this contract award, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, "These
follow-on orders clearly demonstrate our continued leadership position
in providing communications technology and the ongoing demand for our
solid-state high-power amplifiers and control components that are
utilized by major OEMs in both domestic and international markets."
Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com)
is a leading independent supplier of broadband, high-power, high
performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a
broad spectrum of applications including defense, medical, satellite
communications systems and instrumentation.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
