Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Awarded Multiple Orders Totaling Approximately $1.1 Million for Data Communication High-Power Amplifiers and Control Components

0
March 26, 2019

March 26, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received multiple orders totaling approximately $1.1 million for solid-state high-power RF amplifiers and control components from a major domestic prime contractor.

These amplifiers and control components are key elements in complex data communication systems and these orders supplement an installed base of Comtech solid-state high-power RF amplifiers and control components previously delivered to this major domestic prime contractor.

In commenting on this contract award, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, "These follow-on orders clearly demonstrate our continued leadership position in providing communications technology and the ongoing demand for our solid-state high-power amplifiers and control components that are utilized by major OEMs in both domestic and international markets."

Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com) is a leading independent supplier of broadband, high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 655 M
EBIT 2019 40,3 M
Net income 2019 28,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 18,43
P/E ratio 2020 16,08
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 519 M
Chart COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecomm. Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,2 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain Chief Operating Officer
Michael Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.-11.59%519
CISCO SYSTEMS21.69%232 119
QUALCOMM-0.47%68 552
ERICSSON AB11.27%31 334
ARISTA NETWORKS42.97%22 812
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.51%22 719
