Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

September 26, 2018–- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL)
announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on November 16, 2018, to
stockholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2018. The
dividend is the Company’s thirty-third consecutive quarterly dividend.
The Board of Directors is currently targeting fiscal 2019 quarterly
dividend payments of $0.10 per common share. Future dividends remain
subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's
Secured Credit Facility, as amended, as well as Board approval.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
PCMTL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005989/en/