COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP. (CMTL)
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/26/2018

September 26, 2018–- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on November 16, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2018. The dividend is the Company’s thirty-third consecutive quarterly dividend. The Board of Directors is currently targeting fiscal 2019 quarterly dividend payments of $0.10 per common share. Future dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's Secured Credit Facility, as amended, as well as Board approval.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 578 M
EBIT 2018 30,0 M
Net income 2018 28,5 M
Debt 2018 111 M
Yield 2018 1,15%
P/E ratio 2018 29,25
P/E ratio 2019 46,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 821 M
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Edwin Kantor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.57.01%821
CISCO SYSTEMS26.55%221 573
QUALCOMM15.12%106 863
ERICSSON46.33%30 373
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.75%21 082
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.31%20 517
