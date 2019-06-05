Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

June 5, 2019--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced
today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of
$0.10 per share, payable on August 16, 2019, to shareholders of record
at the close of business on July 17, 2019. The dividend is the Company’s
thirty-sixth consecutive quarterly dividend. Future dividends remain
subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's
secured credit facility as well as Board approval.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
