COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.

(CMTL)
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/05/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

June 5, 2019--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on August 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2019. The dividend is the Company’s thirty-sixth consecutive quarterly dividend. Future dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's secured credit facility as well as Board approval.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 655 M
EBIT 2019 40,3 M
Net income 2019 23,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 23,60
P/E ratio 2020 19,05
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 545 M
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,2 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain Chief Operating Officer
Michael Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.-7.23%529
CISCO SYSTEMS22.85%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD12.86%39 307
ERICSSON AB17.81%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-11.34%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS36.42%25 062
