Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Receives $2.2 Million Contract to Provide Troposcatter Systems for the Midia Gas Development Project in Romania

0
03/20/2019 | 11:01am EDT

March 20, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received approximately $2.2 million in orders to provide fixed site troposcatter systems for the Midia Gas Development (“MGD”) Project in Romania. This 2 GHz troposcatter installation will enable secure communications between the shore site and an unmanned platform approximately 120 km offshore in the Black Sea. This link will enable remote monitoring and control beyond the reach of other terrestrial systems, with less latency than is possible with satellite communications. This system represents the first modern troposcatter system to be deployed in Europe for a commercial application, highlighting renewed demand for terrestrial, high-bandwidth, over-the-horizon communication systems for critical data links in the commercial world.

Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., stated, “This project shows the growing need for commercial troposcatter systems to enable low-latency, high through-put data links across areas that are otherwise inaccessible due to geography or other factors. As the only modern company with extensive experience supplying troposcatter systems to the Oil & Gas market, Comtech is a natural choice for the MGD project.”

Comtech Systems, Inc. (www.comtechsystems.com) specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of turnkey communication systems including troposcatter, line-of-sight microwave and satellite.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 655 M
EBIT 2019 40,3 M
Net income 2019 28,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 18,83
P/E ratio 2020 16,43
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 530 M
Chart COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecomm. Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,2 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain Chief Operating Officer
Michael Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.-9.70%530
CISCO SYSTEMS23.03%234 672
QUALCOMM0.11%68 951
NOKIA OYJ10.50%35 700
ERICSSON AB13.42%32 515
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.10%23 017
