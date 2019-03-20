Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Receives $2.2 Million Contract to Provide Troposcatter Systems for the Midia Gas Development Project in Romania

March 20, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL)
announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its
Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part
of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received approximately $2.2
million in orders to provide fixed site troposcatter systems for the
Midia Gas Development (“MGD”) Project in Romania. This 2 GHz
troposcatter installation will enable secure communications between the
shore site and an unmanned platform approximately 120 km offshore in the
Black Sea. This link will enable remote monitoring and control beyond
the reach of other terrestrial systems, with less latency than is
possible with satellite communications. This system represents the first
modern troposcatter system to be deployed in Europe for a commercial
application, highlighting renewed demand for terrestrial,
high-bandwidth, over-the-horizon communication systems for critical data
links in the commercial world.
Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech
Telecommunications Corp., stated, “This project shows the growing need
for commercial troposcatter systems to enable low-latency, high
through-put data links across areas that are otherwise inaccessible due
to geography or other factors. As the only modern company with extensive
experience supplying troposcatter systems to the Oil & Gas market,
Comtech is a natural choice for the MGD project.”
Comtech Systems, Inc. (www.comtechsystems.com)
specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of
turnkey communication systems including troposcatter, line-of-sight
microwave and satellite.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
