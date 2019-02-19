Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : To Participate In Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference

February 19, 2019--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that it will present at Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference at The Miami Beach EDITION Hotel, Miami, Florida at 3:30 pm EST on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A video webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event.

About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005311/en/