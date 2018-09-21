Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : to Report Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Results on September 26th

September 21, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL), a
leading provider of products, systems and services for advanced
communications solutions, today announced that it will report its fourth
quarter of fiscal 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday,
September 26, 2018. The Company has scheduled an investor conference
call for Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 8:30 AM ET. Investors are
invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the
investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtechtel.com.
Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (877)
876-9174 (domestic) or (785) 424-1672 (international) and using the
conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be
available for seven days by dialing (800) 753-4652 or (402) 220-4235.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
