COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP. (CMTL)
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : to Report Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Results on September 26th

09/21/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

September 21, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL), a leading provider of products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. The Company has scheduled an investor conference call for Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 8:30 AM ET. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtechtel.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9174 (domestic) or (785) 424-1672 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 753-4652 or (402) 220-4235.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 578 M
EBIT 2018 30,0 M
Net income 2018 28,5 M
Debt 2018 111 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 27,65
P/E ratio 2019 44,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 776 M
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Edwin Kantor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP.48.69%776
CISCO SYSTEMS24.62%218 190
QUALCOMM15.68%109 596
ERICSSON43.10%29 314
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.57%20 460
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.91%20 431
