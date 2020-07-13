Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comtech Telecommunications Corp.    CMTL

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Telecommunications : Awarded $54 Million Contract for Statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Technologies and Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 10:39am EDT

July 13, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technology, announced that its Safety & Security Technologies (“SST”) group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a statewide contract valued up to $54 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 9-1-1 (“NG9-1-1”) services for the State of South Carolina through the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. Total contract value includes multiyear contract extension options. Initial funding for the contract is $16.9 million.

The award, which was won during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, is for implementation of Comtech’s NG9-1-1 services that will provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services. Through use of Comtech’s Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), the State of South Carolina will be able to offer a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG9-1-1 system to all the state’s local 9-1-1 centers. In addition, all these centers and their associated counties will have the option of purchasing state-of-the-art Solacom Call Handling Equipment as part of the contract.

“We are honored that Comtech has been entrusted with this important work to enable statewide access to highly reliable advanced communication systems for emergency services for the citizens of the State of South Carolina. With this award, we will bring our market-leading solutions and the highest performance and reliability standards to support South Carolinians with mission-critical emergency services,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech’s highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of over five million 9-1-1 calls and texts each month. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. For more information about Comtech’s 9-1-1 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS
10:52aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Provides Business and M&A Litigation Update
BU
10:39aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Awarded $54 Million Contract for Statewide Next Gen..
BU
06:56aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Gilat Satellite Networks «Gilat Intends to File Cou..
AQ
07/09COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $9.1 Million Additional Funding from ..
BU
07/09COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Gilat Satellite Networks «Gilat Updates on Purporte..
AQ
07/08COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
07/08COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Files Complaint Against Gilat Satellite Netwo..
BU
07/08COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Receives $10.8 Million in Funding from U.S. A..
BU
07/07COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $2.2 Million of Follow-on Contracts f..
BU
07/06COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded a $1.5 Million Contract for New Ka-ba..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 609 M - -
Net income 2020 3,16 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 151x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 377 M 377 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 013
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,63 $
Last Close Price 15,26 $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President, Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-57.00%377
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.71%197 012
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.26%45 505
ERICSSON AB6.01%33 554
ZTE CORPORATION26.99%27 307
NOKIA OYJ10.62%23 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group