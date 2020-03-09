Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comtech Telecommunications Corp.    CMTL

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Introduces Three New GaN SSPA Product Lines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 09:05am EDT

March 9, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, has introduced three new industry-leading GaN SSPA product lines:

  • Bobcat BUCs – Designed for compact terminals needing high power from very small packages. Bobcats enable users to shrink their footprint while increasing the speed of their link. Bobcat’s are high-performance, DC-powered, feed-mount outdoor BUCs with outsized features including extensive data logging, easy-to-use web-based GUI, ethernet SNMP (v1 or v3), and interchangeability between X, Ku and Ka-bands. Bobcat BUCs are currently available in 5 lb. packages at powers up to 64 Watts in X, Ku and Ka-band.
  • Puma SSPAs/BUCs – Designed for fixed and transportable terminals, Pumas are flexible, high-performance AC-powered outdoor SSPAs/BUCs that offer many features and options including internal L-band BUCs, internal LO reference, extensive data logging, easy-to-use web-based GUI, ethernet SNMP (v1 or v3), and a wide range of available power combined and redundancy systems. Puma amplifiers and BUCs are available in 15 to 50 lb. packages in X, Ku and Ka-band with power levels from 80 to 500 Watts.
  • Falcon Airborne SSPAs/BUCs – Designed for airborne satcom systems needing high power density with high efficiency, Falcons are high-performance, in-cabin and cabin-exterior SSPAs/BUCs designed for and certified to DO-160 and MIL-STD-810 requirements. ARINC Falcon amplifiers and BUCs are available in Ku and Ka-band, including multi-band switchable BUCs built into the Ka-band units.

“Xicom is using the latest GaN technology in these products with a focus on minimizing size, weight and power consumption, while maximizing performance and reliability,” said Mark Schmeichel, Senior Vice President, and General Manager for Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc. “Our technical achievements are second to none and our Silicon Valley production facility offers high volume, MIL and airborne quality manufacturing with rapid deliveries. We invite customers and end users to consider Xicom for all their satcom amplifier requirements.”

Additional information will be available to satcom integrators and operators by visiting Comtech Xicom Technology representatives in Booth 801, at SATELLITE 2020, March 10-12, in Washington, DC. Product information is available on the Comtech Xicom Technology Website at www.xicomtech.com.

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS
09:05aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Introduces Three New GaN SSPA Product Lines
BU
03/04COMTECH : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/04COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
03/04COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial c..
AQ
03/04COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
03/04COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
03/04COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Divid..
BU
03/04COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Announces Results for Its Fiscal 2020 Second ..
BU
03/04COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Appoints Lisa Lesavoy to Its Board of Directo..
BU
03/02COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Resul..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 696 M
EBIT 2020 38,3 M
Net income 2020 24,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,83x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 578 M
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,50  $
Last Close Price 23,39  $
Spread / Highest target 83,8%
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President, Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-34.09%578
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-17.34%168 278
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-7.01%48 683
ZTE CORPORATION-2.97%31 436
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.17%30 008
ERICSSON AB-12.53%25 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group