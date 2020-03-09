Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Introduces Three New GaN SSPA Product Lines

March 9, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, has introduced three new industry-leading GaN SSPA product lines:

Bobcat BUCs – Designed for compact terminals needing high power from very small packages. Bobcats enable users to shrink their footprint while increasing the speed of their link. Bobcat’s are high-performance, DC-powered, feed-mount outdoor BUCs with outsized features including extensive data logging, easy-to-use web-based GUI, ethernet SNMP (v1 or v3), and interchangeability between X, Ku and Ka-bands. Bobcat BUCs are currently available in 5 lb. packages at powers up to 64 Watts in X, Ku and Ka-band.

Puma SSPAs/BUCs – Designed for fixed and transportable terminals, Pumas are flexible, high-performance AC-powered outdoor SSPAs/BUCs that offer many features and options including internal L-band BUCs, internal LO reference, extensive data logging, easy-to-use web-based GUI, ethernet SNMP (v1 or v3), and a wide range of available power combined and redundancy systems. Puma amplifiers and BUCs are available in 15 to 50 lb. packages in X, Ku and Ka-band with power levels from 80 to 500 Watts.

Falcon Airborne SSPAs/BUCs – Designed for airborne satcom systems needing high power density with high efficiency, Falcons are high-performance, in-cabin and cabin-exterior SSPAs/BUCs designed for and certified to DO-160 and MIL-STD-810 requirements. ARINC Falcon amplifiers and BUCs are available in Ku and Ka-band, including multi-band switchable BUCs built into the Ka-band units.

“Xicom is using the latest GaN technology in these products with a focus on minimizing size, weight and power consumption, while maximizing performance and reliability,” said Mark Schmeichel, Senior Vice President, and General Manager for Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc. “Our technical achievements are second to none and our Silicon Valley production facility offers high volume, MIL and airborne quality manufacturing with rapid deliveries. We invite customers and end users to consider Xicom for all their satcom amplifier requirements.”

Additional information will be available to satcom integrators and operators by visiting Comtech Xicom Technology representatives in Booth 801, at SATELLITE 2020, March 10-12, in Washington, DC. Product information is available on the Comtech Xicom Technology Website at www.xicomtech.com.

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

