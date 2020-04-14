Log in
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Receives $1.8 Million Order for Spares Relating to Its North African Country End-Customer

04/14/2020

April 14, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2020, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received a $1.8 million contract award from its North African country end-customer for additional spares supporting its existing communications systems.

Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., stated, “We are extremely pleased by this order for spares. We look forward to continuing to support and working directly with this customer on this and all future opportunities.”

Comtech Systems, Inc. (www.comtechsystems.com) specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of turnkey communication systems including over-the-horizon microwave, line-of-sight microwave, and satellite.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 653 M
EBIT 2020 23,1 M
Net income 2020 12,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,30%
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,66x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 430 M
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,50  $
Last Close Price 17,41  $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 75,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President, Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-50.94%430
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.08%174 809
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.39%37 027
ERICSSON AB-1.91%28 427
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-9.25%24 945
ZTE CORPORATION-0.24%23 463
