Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Receives $1.8 Million Order for Spares Relating to Its North African Country End-Customer

April 14, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2020, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received a $1.8 million contract award from its North African country end-customer for additional spares supporting its existing communications systems.

Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., stated, “We are extremely pleased by this order for spares. We look forward to continuing to support and working directly with this customer on this and all future opportunities.”

Comtech Systems, Inc. (www.comtechsystems.com) specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of turnkey communication systems including over-the-horizon microwave, line-of-sight microwave, and satellite.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

