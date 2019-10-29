Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Receives $2.1 Million of Additional Funding to Support State of Maryland Department of Human Services with IT Services

October 29, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has been awarded $2.1 million of additional funding for the Second Renewal Option on an existing contract to provide the State of Maryland Department of Human Services (“DHS”) with statewide Technical Operations Support Services (“TOSS”). To date, Comtech has received $11.1 million of funded orders against the contract. Comtech and its experienced team members work directly with DHS personnel to develop, maintain and support the IT needs of DHS.

“This follow-on order further illustrates the importance of the IT services Comtech continues to provide to the State of Maryland,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

