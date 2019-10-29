Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comtech Telecommunications Corp.    CMTL

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Receives $2.1 Million of Additional Funding to Support State of Maryland Department of Human Services with IT Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:11am EDT

October 29, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has been awarded $2.1 million of additional funding for the Second Renewal Option on an existing contract to provide the State of Maryland Department of Human Services (“DHS”) with statewide Technical Operations Support Services (“TOSS”). To date, Comtech has received $11.1 million of funded orders against the contract. Comtech and its experienced team members work directly with DHS personnel to develop, maintain and support the IT needs of DHS.

“This follow-on order further illustrates the importance of the IT services Comtech continues to provide to the State of Maryland,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS
09:11aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Receives $2.1 Million of Additional Funding t..
BU
10/28COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Receives $2.2 Million Funding from U.S. Army
BU
10/23COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $3.0 Million Additional Funding from ..
BU
10/22COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $6.7 Million Additional Funding from ..
BU
10/21COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : to Showcase How Location Plays Into Mobile Network ..
BU
10/21COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $2.5 Million Contract to Support the ..
BU
10/17COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Receives $1.6 Million Satellite Modem Order F..
BU
10/16COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded Multiple Orders Totaling $7.0 Million..
BU
10/15COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Awarded $98.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army
BU
10/15COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 719 M
EBIT 2020 51,2 M
Net income 2020 33,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,21%
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 801 M
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,25  $
Last Close Price 33,00  $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain Chief Operating Officer
Michael Bondi CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.31.39%801
CISCO SYSTEMS8.24%200 181
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.38.14%44 951
ERICSSON AB10.65%29 429
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.53%27 119
NOKIA OYJ-34.53%20 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group