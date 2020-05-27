Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results on June 3rd

Log in
05/27/2020

May 27, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading provider of products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions, today announced that it will report its third quarter of fiscal 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Company has scheduled an investor conference call for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM ET. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtechtel.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9174 (domestic) or (785) 424-1669 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 839-5642 or (402) 220-2564.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 653 M
EBIT 2020 23,1 M
Net income 2020 12,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,70x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 459 M
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,50 $
Last Close Price 18,56 $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President, Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Ira S. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-47.70%459
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.38%189 328
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-26.22%37 567
ERICSSON AB4.76%31 598
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.74%23 366
ZTE CORPORATION4.55%22 314
Categories
